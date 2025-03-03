Episode #6 Talking To Jan Jakob Peelen – Energy And Renewables (Podcast)

Nowadays, a real estate project that doesn't somehow include renewables is unthinkable. Essential in this is getting the contract structure right. In the 6th episode of our series, Sabine Wieduwilt interviews Jan Jakob Peelen, author of the chapter "Energy and renewables" of the book Implementing ESG into Real Estate Contracts. In the interview, Jan Jakob shares how he became an energy and environmental specialist. He then offers his insights on the different types of energy and renewables projects and how they can impact real estate.

About our guest

Jan Jakob Peelen is head of the Public Law practice of Dentons' Amsterdam office and a partner in the Energy group. He focuses on environmental law, planning, energy regulations and general administrative law. Jan Jakob advises on the development of various biomass power plants, waste-to-energy / waste-to-product projects, solar projects, and wind projects among others. In these projects, Jan Jakob assists the client throughout the duration of the project, from preparing permit applications and other related matters up to proceedings before the administrative courts.

Find out more about the book

This book provides an overview of how to reflect ESG topics and regulations in property contracts. It describes the general principles of ESG and ESG regulation for contract drafting and then reviews their implementation in specific types of contracts. In addition, the authors address specific issues relating to different types of property use such as office, retail, logistics, hospitality and data centers. The work focuses on the ESG EU standard so that the content can be transferred for the work in different EU countries. The book thus supports practitioners in compiling their personal toolkit for use in individual cases.

Learn more about our book

