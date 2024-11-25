COP29: Decarbonising 'Not-So' Hard-To-Abate Industries

When decarbonisation is discussed, electrification is often the first solution that comes to mind — particularly for industries traditionally reliant on fossil fuels. Whether it's the switch to electric vehicles or the integration of renewable energy into power grids, electrification has proven to be an impactful strategy in reducing emissions. Yet, while it works well in sectors like residential energy or passenger transport, applying electrification to more energy-intensive and process-specific industries remains a complex but increasingly achievable challenge.

Industries like heavy-duty trucking, shipping, aviation, iron and steel, and chemicals and petrochemicals, collectively contribute around 20% of global CO2 emissions, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). These industries, referred to as "hard-to-abate", face unique challenges, including high energy demands, weight constraints, and process-specific requirements that make traditional electrification impractical. Nonetheless, recent innovations and policies suggest that these sectors might not be as "hard-to-abate" as previously thought.

At COP29 in Baku, global leaders and innovators gathered to explore solutions for transforming these critical industries. The UN Climate Change Technology Executive Committee (TEC) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) hosted a Technology Day on Transformative Industry, focusing on impactful emission reductions. Key highlights included:

Global Partnerships: Germany pledged to lead innovation, while developing nations emphasized the need for financial and technical support to foster inclusive green growth

Innovative Policies: The TEC presented a policy brief offering actionable steps to integrate these industries into climate targets.

Inclusivity in Decarbonisation: Speakers highlighted the importance of concessional financing and technology transfers to ensure no country is left behind

Whilst policymakers and financiers play a major role in shaping the frameworks and funding mechanisms needed for decarbonisation, it is the work of innovators and researchers that is driving transformative technological solutions.

For example, in heavy-duty trucking, Cummins Inc. has enabled the use of renewable diesel in all its high-horsepower engines, reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% without requiring engine modifications. The shipping industry is turning to wind-assisted propulsion, such as Cargill's WindWings technology, which can cut a vessel's lifetime emissions by up to 30%, blending traditional methods with modern innovation. Aviation is progressing with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which reduces lifecycle emissions significantly, alongside advancements in engine design to enhance fuel efficiency. In the iron and steel sector and the chemicals and petrochemicals sector, green hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies mitigate emissions while enabling greener production pathways.

Together, these advancements demonstrate that even the most challenging sectors can transition toward a low-carbon future. With continued collaboration and innovation, the decarbonisation of these industries is not just possible—it's within reach.

