COP29: Insights From The 2024 Ocean Dialogue

Taking place today at #COP29 is the side event "Insights from the 2024 ocean dialogue to drive climate ambition and finance".

This side event will "reflect on the deliberations at the 2024 ocean dialogue in enhancing climate action and paving a way forward. Presenting on the key messages of the summary report, it will hear from experts and showcase progress by Parties in increasing ocean-based climate ambition and finance."

The first Ocean and Climate Change Dialogue was mandated by COP25 which took place in 2019. According to the UNFCCC website, the dialogue offers "a vital space for enhancing collaboration, understanding and building ocean-based climate action, illustrating needs, opportunities and case studies as well as highlighting key messages and ways forward. "

The 2024 Ocean Dialogue was held in June 2024, and delivered four key messages relating to:

Marine biodiversity conservation and coastal resilience Technology needs for ocean climate action, including finance links Strengthening ocean-based action in national climate goals and plans Integration and strengthening of ocean-based action under the UNFCCC process and across ocean-related UN processes

Of particular interest to me was B, for which the Ocean Dialogue concludes that:

"A range of renewable ocean energies, including offshore wind, wave, and tidal technologies, as well as green shipping technologies have the potential to deliver long-term carbon emissions reductions, with low environmental impacts ... Satellite mapping, and satellite-based remote sensing technologies are an important tool for monitoring the state of the ocean and advancing the efforts of Parties to adapt to climate change impacts. The use and scaling of advanced and automated ocean-based technologies like IoT and AI, has the potential to contribute to real-time data collection, and protect, restore and manage marine ecosystems."

In terms of the critical pathways to developing and deploying sustainable ocean technologies, point 67 of the Ocean Dialogue states that:

"The adoption and expansion of renewable ocean energy and tidal and wave energy is necessary for achieving net-zero emissions. Funding and technology advancement are critical for deploying tidal and wave energy technologies, which, while included in some NDCs [nationally determined contributions], are currently underdeveloped. "

Point 72 of the Ocean Dialogue also notes that "Use of advanced technologies, such as AI and the IoT can further enhance marine conservation efforts".

It will be interesting to see if COP29 results in any concrete actions which will assist with "funding and technology advancement", and post-COP, how the new UK government will help take tidal and wave energy, and advanced technologies such as AI, forward. NB Those of you who have read Marks & Clerk's 2024 AI Report will know that AI innovation is already starting to help to power the Net Zero transition.

Can intellectual property help accelerate the race to net zero? Visit our Energy Transition hub to find out.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.