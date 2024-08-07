Solar Fuels Come A Step Closer...

A couple of months ago, I wrote that a company called Synhelion was one to watch. Just a short time later, it is great to see the inauguration of their first industrial-scale solar fuels plant.

DAWN features a field of mirrors surrounding a 20 meter high tower containing a solar receiver which transfers solar energy to a thermochemical reactor to produce synthetic fuels. The energy can be used directly or stored for use later when less solar energy is available.

Solar fuel-based processes of this kind are highly attractive in accelerating the energy transition because they are both carbon neutral and fully compatible with the existing fossil-fuel based infrastructure.

The inauguration of DAWN marks the beginning of the era of solar fuels – a turning point for sustainable transportation. Our founding dream of producing renewable fuels from solar energy is becoming a reality. We are immensely proud of our great team and would like to thank all of our pioneers who have made this once seemingly impossible idea possible. www.theengineer.co.uk/...

