Rates And Limits For Employment Law

Various employment-related rates and limits change every year, usually in April. Here's our at-a-glance table of the current key figures.
|Entitlement
|From date
|Amount
|National minimum wage
|National living wage (age 21 and over)
|1 April 2025
|£12.21 per hour
|18-20 rate
|1 April 2025
|£10.00 per hour
|16-17 and apprentice rate
|1 April 2025
|£7.55 per hour
|Sick pay
|Statutory sick pay
|6 April 2025
|£118.75 per week
|Family-related leave
|Statutory maternity pay (after first six weeks)
|6 April 2025
|£187.18 per week
|Statutory adoption pay (after first six weeks)
|6 April 2025
|£187.18 per week
|Statutory paternity pay
|6 April 2025
|£187.18 per week
|Statutory shared parental pay
|6 April 2025
|£187.18 per week
|Statutory parental bereavement pay
|6 April 2025
|£187.18 per week
|Termination and compensation payments (GB)
|A week's pay
|6 April 2025
|£719 per week
|Maximum statutory redundancy payment
|6 April 2025
|£21,570
|Maximum basic award for unfair dismissal
|6 April 2025
|£21,570
|Maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal
|6 April 2025
|£118,223 (or 52 weeks' gross pay if less)
|Termination and compensation payments (NI)*
|A week's pay
|6 April 2024
|£729 per week
|Maximum statutory redundancy payment
|6 April 2024
|£21,870
|Maximum basic award for unfair dismissal
|6 April 2024
|£21,870
|Maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal
|6 April 2024
|£115,341 (not capped at 52 weeks' pay as in GB)
*Limits applicable from 6 April 2025 in NI still to be published.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.