Rates And Limits For Employment Law

Various employment-related rates and limits change every year, usually in April. Here's our at-a-glance table of the current key figures.

Entitlement From date Amount National minimum wage National living wage (age 21 and over) 1 April 2025 £12.21 per hour 18-20 rate 1 April 2025 £10.00 per hour 16-17 and apprentice rate 1 April 2025 £7.55 per hour Sick pay Statutory sick pay 6 April 2025 £118.75 per week Family-related leave Statutory maternity pay (after first six weeks) 6 April 2025 £187.18 per week Statutory adoption pay (after first six weeks) 6 April 2025 £187.18 per week Statutory paternity pay 6 April 2025 £187.18 per week Statutory shared parental pay 6 April 2025 £187.18 per week Statutory parental bereavement pay 6 April 2025 £187.18 per week Termination and compensation payments (GB) A week's pay 6 April 2025 £719 per week Maximum statutory redundancy payment 6 April 2025 £21,570 Maximum basic award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2025 £21,570 Maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2025 £118,223 (or 52 weeks' gross pay if less) Termination and compensation payments (NI)* A week's pay 6 April 2024 £729 per week Maximum statutory redundancy payment 6 April 2024 £21,870 Maximum basic award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2024 £21,870 Maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2024 £115,341 (not capped at 52 weeks' pay as in GB)

*Limits applicable from 6 April 2025 in NI still to be published.

