26 March 2025

Rates And Limits For Employment Law

Various employment-related rates and limits change every year, usually in April. Here's our at-a-glance table of the current key figures.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Hazel Oliver
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Entitlement From date  Amount 
National minimum wage
National living wage (age 21 and over) 1 April 2025 £12.21 per hour
18-20 rate 1 April 2025 £10.00 per hour
16-17 and apprentice rate 1 April 2025 £7.55 per hour
Sick pay
Statutory sick pay 6 April 2025  £118.75 per week
Family-related leave
Statutory maternity pay (after first six weeks) 6 April 2025 £187.18 per week
Statutory adoption pay (after first six weeks) 6 April 2025 £187.18 per week
Statutory paternity pay 6 April 2025 £187.18 per week
Statutory shared parental pay 6 April 2025 £187.18 per week
Statutory parental bereavement pay 6 April 2025 £187.18 per week
Termination and compensation payments (GB)
A week's pay 6 April 2025 £719 per week
Maximum statutory redundancy payment 6 April 2025 £21,570
Maximum basic award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2025 £21,570
Maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2025 £118,223 (or 52 weeks' gross pay if less)
Termination and compensation payments (NI)*
A week's pay 6 April 2024 £729 per week
Maximum statutory redundancy payment 6 April 2024 £21,870
Maximum basic award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2024 £21,870
Maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2024 £115,341 (not capped at 52 weeks' pay as in GB)

*Limits applicable from 6 April 2025 in NI still to be published.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

