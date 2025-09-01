ARTICLE
1 September 2025

Investing In The Future: The Growing Market For Later Living Homes In The UK

KL
Whilst not every senior living facility may have the drama that features in The Thursday Murder Club, there is no doubt that there is a growing demand for later living homes in the UK due to the country's ageing population.
Lerryn Martin,Carolyn Milligan,Gabrielle Coppack
In this blog, written in conjunction with our Life Sciences sector team, we examine the currently insufficient supply of such housing, and the need for increased investment in the sector. In addition to exploring the benefits of integrated retirement communities, we also examine considerations for developing later living properties, including public perception, regulations governing construction, site selection and the role of technology in these facilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.

