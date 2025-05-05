What Impact Will The Changes To The National Planning Policy Framework Have?

In December 2024, the Government published the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which introduced various reforms to the housing and development market.

The changes have been implemented to reflect the Government's promise and aim to increase the economy by committing to build 300,000 new homes annually. The changes made to the National Planning Policy Framework also align with the wider political and economic goals.

What are some of the biggest changes?

The Green Belt changes: what developers need to know

The aim of the Green Belt was to keep land permanently undeveloped to prevent urban sprawl. However, the Government have given the local authority the discretion to review and alter the Green Belt boundaries if it is justified. The three key rules are:

Any developments that include necessary local and national infrastructure that will help the local community.

Affordable housing - this lines with the Government's promise to help the public to buy affordable houses.

The development must provide greenspace areas within walking distance of the public's homes. This will help the environment by encouraging biodiversity and keeping parts of the Green Belt.

While the new changes will help with the balance of housing needs, this could also cause local opposition within the local authority, balancing housing needs with environmental concerns.

The definition of 'Grey Belt' has now been formally defined under the National Planning Policy Framework as previously developed land within green belt that does not contribute to any the five green belt purposes which are:

to check the unrestricted sprawl of large built-up areas;

to prevent neighbouring towns merging into one another;

to assist in safeguarding the countryside from encroachment;

to preserve the setting and special character of historic towns; and

to assist in urban regeneration, by encouraging the recycling of derelict and other urban land.

The 5-year housing land supply

One of the changes the Government has made was restoring the five-year housing land supply requirement, where local planning authorities must demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites. This has been restored to show consistency in the housing market, particularly in areas where local planning authorities are struggling to meet the demand and whether there are sufficient sites available.

If there is a lack of a five-year plan this could give grounds to the local authority to develop on the Green Belt as it would be justifiable as long as they meet the requirement of the three key rules.

What is the impact of climate change on planning permission?

Under paragraph 160 local authorities will need to identify sites for renewable and low carbon development when producing plans by taking into account the full range of potential climate change impacts.

New developments should be planned for in ways that:

Incorporate green infrastructure and sustainable drainage system

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions such as through its location, orientation and design.

How does it deliver community needs?

Transport should now be considered from the earliest stage of plan-making and development proposals, to ensure that impacts are recognised and addressed. Therefore, sustainable transport modes are prioritised taking in account of the vision for the site, the type of development and if the location is safe. Therefore, the plans need to show suitable access to the site can be achieved for all users, and will need to consider the design of streets, parking areas, other transport elements that could improve and help the community long term.

What does it mean for you?

Overall, the changes to the National Planning Policy Framework will help the housing market by certain removing barriers. However, whether this is enough to achieve building 300,000 house a year is yet to be seen.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.