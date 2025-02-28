Episode #8 Talking To Peter Salostowitz: Needless To Say, This Is About Logistics Real Estate … And A Bit More About Data (Podcast)

Where is the logistics real estate market heading? "As always, the all-decisive factor is money." In the 8th episode of the series, Sabine Wieduwilt interviews Peter Salostowitz, author of "Logistics – ESG – location – infrastructure – adapted buildings," which is a chapter in Implementing ESG into Real Estate Contracts. Needless to say, Peter is an expert valuator for logistics real estate. In this interview, Peter reveals what led him to switch from office buildings to logistics real estate, how he set up his own company and how he approaches the valuation process. He takes a critical view of ESG: "I assume we are heading towards the end of ESG, but as the EU, we will first go full throttle again."

About our guest

Peter Salostowitz is a certified civil and industrial engineer who has also completed postgraduate studies in Real Estate Finances (at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management). A Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS) and an RICS-certified appraiser, Peter has more than 20 years' experience in research and valuation of the real estate industry. From 2014 to 2022, he was a lecturer in the Logistics and Trade and Real Estate Management programs of Fresenius University of Applied Sciences in Idstein, Germany. In 2012 he founded IndustrialPort, where he is managing partner. IndustrialPort specializes in the European industrial and logistics real estate market and possesses the only scientific rental price index for this type of property. A regular contributor to professional real estate publications, Peter publishedRating von Industrieimmobilien[Rating of Industrial Real Estate] in 2023.

Find out more about the book

This book provides an overview of how to reflect ESG topics and regulations in property contracts. It describes the general principles of ESG and ESG regulation for contract drafting and then reviews their implementation in specific types of contracts. In addition, the authors address specific issues relating to different types of property use such as office, retail, logistics, hospitality and data centers. The work focuses on the ESG EU standard so that the content can be transferred for the work in different EU countries. The book thus supports practitioners in compiling their personal toolkit for use in individual cases.

Learn more about our book

