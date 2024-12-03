Real Estate Tax Checklist - November 2024

In the Autumn Budget, the Government announced significant reform to the UK taxation of carried interest.





The changes begin on 6 April next year when the minimum carried interest charge rises from 28% to 32%.



More fundamental reforms are to follow from 6 April 2026 when all carried interest returns (regardless of their underlying source) will be subject to tax as trading income - so at rates of up to 45% plus 2% NICs. However, "qualifying" carried interest will benefit from the application of a multiplier that will result in only 72.5% of it being within the charge, giving an effective tax rate (including NICs) of around 34.1%.