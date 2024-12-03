Real Estate Tax Checklist - November 2024

Since our last briefing, there have been several significant tax developments which affect the real estate sector. The new Labour Government's first Budget included welcome confirmation that it will press on with introducing a new form of investment fund (the RIF) that is expected to be particularly attractive for investment in commercial real estate, and proposals for significant reform to the tax treatment of carried interest. Throw in increases in the SDLT additional dwellings surcharge and the rate of ATED-related SDLT, reforms to business rates and a defeat for HMRC in (what it at least considered to be) an SDLT avoidance case, and there is a lot to stay on top of. This briefing provides a checklist of the key tax developments that those in the real estate sector should be aware of.
Real estate vehicle tax
Development
Introduction
Impact
Expected introduction of new unauthorised onshore contractual fund
|
The Government has confirmed that it will introduce a new tax
privileged fund type, the "Reserved Investor Fund (Contractual
Scheme)" (RIF).
The introduction of the RIF is an exciting development. Its
expected flexibility and generous tax treatment could, for the
right investor base, make it a viable onshore alternative to the
JPUT.
Reform of the carried interest tax regime
|
In the Autumn Budget, the Government announced significant
reform to the UK taxation of carried interest.
The changes begin on 6 April next year when the minimum carried
interest charge rises from 28% to 32%.
The reforms will give the UK the highest effective rate of
carried interest tax amongst mainstream EU jurisdictions (just
ahead of France on 34%).
However, the move to a flat rate of tax applying to all carried
interest may benefit fund managers in the real estate sector. This
is because carried interest (promote) holders in real estate funds
commonly cannot access the current 28% capital gains tax rate, due
to a significant amount of their returns being income in nature
(e.g. rent) and therefore taxable at rates of up to 45%. A flat
rate of around 34% would therefore improve their position.
The Government is currently considering the detailed design of the new rules.
Bricks and mortar tax
Development
|
Introduction
|
Impact
Increase in SDLT additional dwellings surcharge
|
From 31 October the SDLT additional dwellings surcharge was
increased from 3% to 5%.
|
The Government intends for the increase in the surcharge to
disincentivise the acquisition of second homes and buy-to-let
properties, freeing up housing stock for main home and first-time
buyers.
Increase in ATED-related SDLT charge
|
From 31 October the single rate of SDLT payable by companies and non-natural persons acquiring dwellings for more than £500,000 was increased from 15% to 17%.
|
The change applies to land transactions with an "effective date" on or after 31 October 2024, subject to certain transitional provisions. See our Autumn Budget briefing for more detail.
Business rates – support measures
|
The Government has announced a package of business rate measures
to support the retail, hospitality and leisure (RHL) sectors.
|
The 2025-26 measures will be welcomed by small RHL businesses,
albeit with some disappointment with the reduction in the rate of
relief.
Taxpayer victory in acquisition and de-enveloping SDLT case
|
In the recent case of BrindleyPlace Holdings Sarl, a
Luxembourg company ultimately owned by German pension funds
acquired a UK property holding structure. The structure, under
which (broadly) the properties were held by an English limited
partnership (ELP) that was itself owned by a Jersey property unit
trust (JPUT), was then collapsed, leaving the Luxembourg company
holding the properties directly.
We have become accustomed to HMRC victories in relation to the application of section 75A, including (in the 2019 FTT decision in Hannover Leasing) on fairly similar facts to BrindleyPlace Holdings Sarl. However, this taxpayer success should be treated with caution. FTT decisions are not binding precedents and HMRC may well appeal the decision, and if it does, there is a real prospect it would be successful.
