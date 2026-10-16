How Long Can Cauda Equina Go Untreated?

Cauda equina syndrome requires emergency treatment, but the 48-hour timeframe often discussed can be misleading. What matters most is whether treatment occurs before the condition progresses from incomplete cauda equina syndrome (CESI) to the more advanced stage with urinary retention (CESR). Understanding the early warning signs and the critical window for intervention can make the difference between recovery and permanent disability.

Cauda equina syndrome should not be left untreated. It is a medical emergency, and once symptoms suggest that the cauda equina nerve roots may be compressed, emergency assessment and treatment are needed.

You may have heard that cauda equina syndrome (CES) should be treated within 48 hours. That timeframe is useful, but it can also be misleading if treated as a simple deadline. Surgery within 48 hours does not guarantee a full recovery, while surgery after 48 hours does not automatically mean medical negligence has occurred.

What often matters most is how far the condition had progressed before treatment took place. There is an important difference between incomplete cauda equina syndrome, where some bladder control remains, and the more advanced stage where urinary retention has developed.

Nicholas Young, a Partner in JMW's Medical Negligence team who regularly handles cauda equina syndrome claims, explains:

“The 48-hour timeframe is frequently discussed, but in practice the key issue is often whether delays allowed the patient to progress from incomplete cauda equina syndrome to a more advanced stage with a worse long-term prognosis.”

Understanding that progression is important medically, but also when considering whether a delay in diagnosis or treatment may support a medical negligence claim.

Why does cauda equina syndrome need urgent treatment?

Cauda equina syndrome affects a group of nerve roots at the bottom of the spinal canal. Beyond the end of the spinal cord, lumbar and sacral nerve roots continue downwards in a shape sometimes described as a ‘horse's tail’.

The cauda equina nerves carry signals involved in pain, mobility and sensation in the lower limbs, as well as bladder and bowel function, sexual function and sensation around the saddle area. When these nerves are compressed, their function can deteriorate.

A large herniated disc is the most common cause of cauda equina compression, although spinal stenosis, trauma, surgical causes, tumours and other problems can also cause nerve root compression. You can read more about the condition in our guide to what cauda equina syndrome is.

The reason for the urgency is straightforward: ongoing compression may cause further nerve injury. The risk and extent of permanent disability cannot be predicted simply by time but treatment before symptoms deteriorate can reduce the risk of them becoming permanent. The current National Suspected Cauda Equina Syndrome Pathway describes CES as a spinal surgical emergency requiring immediate assessment, investigation and treatment. It warns that delay can result in permanent problems affecting the bladder, bowel, sexual function and lower limbs.

What are CESI and CESR?

One of the most important questions when looking at how urgently cauda equina syndrome needed treatment is what stage the condition had reached.

Doctors commonly distinguish between incomplete cauda equina syndrome (CESI) and cauda equina syndrome with retention (CESR):

Incomplete cauda equina syndrome (CESI) is an earlier stage of cauda equina syndrome in which the nerves are affected, but voluntary bladder control is still preserved. A person may notice altered bladder sensation, urinary urgency, difficulty starting urination and problems controlling their bladder or changes in saddle sensation, while still being able to pass urine voluntarily. Other symptoms can include bilateral neurological leg symptoms such as altered sensation, weakness or numbness, bowel changes and sexual dysfunction. This is a particularly important stage because emergency treatment offers the best opportunity to stop the condition progressing and to improve or reverse CES-related symptoms.

Cauda equina syndrome with retention (CESR) is a more advanced stage in which the patient has lost normal voluntary control of the bladder. Usually there is painless urinary retention, often with overflow incontinence and absent sensation of bladder filling. More dense saddle sensory loss and other neurological symptoms may also be more established by this point. Surgery is still an emergency, but once CES has progressed to retention, the prospect of a good neurological recovery is significantly reduced compared with treatment during the incomplete stage.

The key difference is therefore whether voluntary bladder control is still present. The priority is to diagnose and treat cauda equina syndrome while the patient is still in the CESI phase, before the condition progresses to CESR.

Current national guidance states that surgery for patients with incomplete cauda equina syndrome symptoms should take place as an emergency, as quickly as possible. Where painless urinary retention and overflow incontinence have already developed, surgery should still generally take place within 24 hours of MRI imaging to offer the patient the greatest prospect of a positive outcome.

What does the 48-hour window for cauda equina syndrome mean?

The 48-hour period is often discussed because medical evidence has historically associated earlier surgical decompression with a better opportunity to reverse or significantly improve CES-related symptoms and neurological outcome.

In practice, the position is more nuanced. If someone develops CESI, treatment during the early period can relieve pressure on the nerve roots and may prevent the condition progressing. Often the neurological symptoms which have developed can be reversed. Treatment outside that period can still improve the outcome, particularly if the person has not progressed to CESR. Surgery within 48 hours has generally been treated as the best time for treatment to deliver the best possible outcome for patients.

Conversely, surgery within 48 hours does not mean that every symptom will recover. The outcome depends on factors including how quickly the nerve compression developed, the severity of the compression and the neurological condition of the person when emergency surgery took place.

The current national pathway places even greater emphasis on urgency than a simple 48-hour rule. It states that for those patients with incomplete cauda equina syndrome, surgery should be performed as quickly as possible, with any reason for delay documented.

For a medical negligence claim, the important question is therefore not just: was surgery performed before or after 48 hours? The stronger question is whether there was an avoidable delay during which the patient’s condition deteriorated, and whether prompt surgery would probably have led to a better outcome for patients.

How urgent is cauda equina syndrome surgery?

Surgery for cauda equina surgery is treated as an emergency.

Once an MRI scan confirms cauda equina compression, current guidance calls for immediate referral to the spinal or neurosurgery service.

Treatment commonly involves lumbar decompression surgery. The precise operation depends on the cause of the nerve compression, but the purpose is to relieve pressure on the affected nerve roots.

This is also why CES should not simply be left to see whether it improves by itself. Where an MRI confirms compression of the cauda equina nerve roots, emergency surgical assessment is required.

What are the early signs that cauda equina syndrome is progressing?

One of the most important points we observe in the cauda equina cases we handle is that people do not always present with the ‘classic’ advanced picture of the condition.

A common misconception is that someone must have developed urinary retention or incontinence before CES can be diagnosed. In reality, those are often late-stage symptoms.

Earlier red flag symptoms can include:

Altered sensation when passing urine

Urinary urgency or increasing difficulty controlling urinary flow

Difficulty starting urination

Altered or decreased sensation around the perineum, genitals or other parts of the saddle area

New or progressive neurological symptoms affecting both legs

Changes in bowel function

New sexual dysfunction

The National Suspected Cauda Equina Syndrome Pathway specifically recognises difficulty initiating urination, impaired sensation of urinary flow and altered perianal, perineal or genital sensation as red flag symptoms that can require emergency investigation. It also makes clear that altered saddle sensation may be subjectively reported, rather than needing to be demonstrated objectively during clinical examination.

This point can become highly significant in a medical negligence claim. A person might tell a doctor that their saddle area feels different, while an examination records no saddle anaesthesia. The reported sensory change should not automatically be disregarded simply because complete sensory loss was not found.

Our guides to the early symptoms of cauda equina syndrome and cauda equina red flags explain the warning signs in more detail.

What happens when cauda equina syndrome diagnosis is delayed? A real-world case study

We are currently handling a case that demonstrates why these early symptoms can matter.

In the case in question, the person initially developed severe back pain and symptoms affecting both legs. They subsequently reported urinary urgency, difficulty controlling their bladder and possible altered sensation affecting the saddle region.

They attended hospital, but an MRI scan was not arranged at that stage. The medical records noted that there was no saddle anaesthesia when they were examined.

However, expert evidence obtained on the patient’s behalf has advised that the combination of subjectively reported altered saddle sensation and urinary symptoms represented a red flag for suspected cauda equina syndrome, even though complete saddle sensory loss had not been identified on examination.

An MRI scan was eventually carried out several weeks later and confirmed cauda equina compression. As such, emergency surgery was arranged. However, in the time that had passed, red flag symptoms became permanent when they would likely have been avoided with earlier surgery.

The expert evidence in the ongoing case shows that the patient’s symptoms progressed during the period of delay. As such, earlier decompression would probably have resulted in a significantly better outcome, with a full recovery of bladder function and saddle sensation and avoidance of the lower-limb and bowel symptoms that later developed.

Nicholas explains:

“Patients do not always present with the classic picture of cauda equina syndrome. Early urinary changes and altered saddle sensation may appear before retention or complete saddle anaesthesia develops. The important question is whether those early red flag warning signs were recognised and acted on before the patient’s condition progressed.”

The case illustrates the issue that frequently lies at the heart of delayed CES claims: was there an earlier opportunity to diagnose and treat the condition before more serious nerve damage developed?

What can happen if cauda equina syndrome is left untreated?

If cauda equina syndrome is left untreated while nerve compression continues, it can cause permanent neurological damage.

The long-term complications vary from person to person, but can include persistent problems with:

Bladder control, including urinary retention or incontinence

Bowel function and control

Saddle numbness or sensory loss

Sexual dysfunction, which can include erectile dysfunction

Pain, numbness or muscle weakness in the lower limbs.

Walking and mobility

In severe cases, permanent damage can result in major loss of lower-body function or paralysis. The national pathway recognises permanent limb paralysis and permanent loss of bladder, bowel and sexual function as potential consequences where CES is not diagnosed and treated within a reasonable timeframe.

Some patients who have continuing symptoms after surgery also need longer-term support. For example, bladder management may involve learning intermittent self-catheterisation and bowel problems can lead to a need for rectal irrigation, while mobility problems may require physiotherapy, orthotics, a wheelchair or walking aids. The pathway also recognises the need to assess ongoing bowel function, sexual dysfunction and psychological injury after surgery.

Our guide to living with cauda equina syndrome discusses the longer-term impact in more detail.

When can delayed cauda equina treatment lead to a medical negligence claim?

A delay in treating cauda equina syndrome does not automatically establish medical negligence. What matters is whether the care fell below a reasonable standard and whether that failure caused or materially contributed to a worse outcome.

A potential claim may arise where a GP, emergency department doctor, radiologist, neurosurgeon or spinal surgeon fails to respond appropriately to suspected CES. Examples may include:

Failing to recognise red flag symptoms

Treating the absence of urinary retention or incontinence as evidence that CES is not present

Failing to take subjectively reported saddle sensory changes into account

Failing to arrange an emergency MRI scan

Failing to diagnose cauda equina syndrome after relevant symptoms and MRI findings are available

Delaying referral to the spinal surgical team

Delaying emergency surgery after cauda equina compression has been confirmed

The timing then needs to be considered alongside the progression of symptoms. A claim may focus on the fact that someone was still in the incomplete cauda equina syndrome stage when they first sought medical attention, but progressed to CESR or developed additional neurological symptoms before treatment took place.

Independent medical experts will consider whether earlier diagnosis and prompt surgery would probably have produced a better outcome. That might mean avoiding urinary retention, preserving bladder and bowel function, reducing sexual dysfunction or preventing additional lower-limb nerve damage.

This is the causation part of a medical negligence claim. Our guide to how to prove medical negligence explains the evidence needed in more detail.

Where the evidence supports a claim, compensation is assessed according to the specific injury and consequences. A person may be able to claim compensation for the injury itself alongside relevant past and future losses arising from the additional harm caused by the delay. There is no standard amount for a cauda equina syndrome claim.

How does JMW investigate a delay in cauda equina treatment?

When we investigate a possible medical negligence claim, we build a detailed timeline of what happened and how the person's symptoms changed.

We may review:

GP and hospital medical records

The symptoms reported at each attendance

Records of bladder, bowel, saddle and lower-limb symptoms

Clinical and neurological examination findings

The timing of MRI requests and the MRI scan itself

MRI findings and radiology reports

Referrals to neurosurgeons or spinal surgeons

The timing of emergency surgery or lumbar decompression surgery

This evidence helps us identify whether there was an earlier opportunity to diagnose cauda equina syndrome. Where appropriate, we instruct independent medical experts, including consultant neurosurgeons, to assess the standard of care and whether earlier treatment would probably have changed the outcome.

Nicholas says:

“The key issue is providing treatment whilst the patient is still in the incomplete phase, and that CES is recognised and treated before the patient’s neurological condition deteriorates, before symptoms progress to retention and the prospect of a good outcome reduces significantly. In many of the cases we investigate, the question is whether the earliest warning signs were recognised and acted on when the patient first attended the hospital.”

For more information about what happens when we investigate a case, read our guide to the medical negligence claims process.

Talk to us

If you experienced a delay in having cauda equina syndrome diagnosed or treated and your symptoms became worse during that time, JMW can investigate what happened.

You do not need to know whether your condition was formally classed as CESI or CESR before contacting us. We can review your medical records, the symptoms you reported and the timing of your MRI and surgery, and obtain independent expert evidence where appropriate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.