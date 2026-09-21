The Psychological Cost Of A Spinal Injury And Why Support Matters

The importance of appropriate psychological support

Recovery from a spinal injury is about much more than physical rehabilitation.

Psychological support can play a crucial role in helping people adjust to life after injury. Speaking with professionals who understand the realities of living with a spinal cord injury can help individuals develop coping strategies, process traumatic experiences and rebuild confidence for the future.

Unfortunately, many people report difficulties accessing specialist mental health services. Long NHS waiting lists and a lack of professionals with experience of the realities of living with a spinal cord injury can make an already difficult situation even harder.

Ways to access the support you need

1. Ask your spinal injury team

If you are under a spinal injuries unit or rehabilitation service, ask whether they have:

Clinical psychologists



Neuropsychologists



Counsellors



Peer support services

Many specialist spinal injury centres have psychologists who understand the unique challenges of adjusting to life after a spinal cord injury.

2. NHS Talking Therapies

In England, you can often refer yourself directly to NHS Talking Therapies (previously known as IAPT).

They can provide support for a matter of psychological needs. You can search for your local service on the NHS website, they will also advise of wait times.

3. Connect with others who have experienced spinal cord injury

Many people find peer support extremely valuable. Speaking to someone who has faced similar challenges can help reduce feelings of isolation and provide practical advice.

Organisations such as:

4. Consider specialist counselling

A counsellor or psychologist experienced in the following, may be helpful:

Disability adjustment



Trauma



Chronic pain



Rehabilitation psychology

If you are struggling right now

If you are experiencing overwhelming distress, or feel unable to cope you can seek immediate support by: