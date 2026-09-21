The Psychological Cost Of A Spinal Injury And Why Support Matters

Recent reports have highlighted the experience many people who have a spinal cord injury face, feeling isolated and left waiting for vital psychological support. Arshad Mahmood, who has a spinal cord injury, has spoken openly about the emotional challenges he has faced. These include the impact of losing his independence, adapting to major changes in daily life, and struggling to access specialist psychological support.
Arshad’s story in a recent news report serves as an important reminder that spinal injuries affect every aspect of a person's life, including their mental wellbeing, relationships, career, finances and sense of identity.
Adjusting to a new reality
A spinal cord injury can occur suddenly and without warning. For some people, it follows an accident. For others, it may result from a medical condition, a delay in diagnosis, or complications during treatment.
Many individuals find themselves facing challenges they never expected. Everyday activities that were once taken for granted may suddenly become difficult or impossible. Some people experience chronic pain, reduced mobility, bladder, bowel and sexual dysfunction, loss of employment or changes in relationships with a need for ongoing care and support. It is, therefore, of little surprise that people with a spinal cord injury also struggle with their mental health.
Feelings of shock, anxiety, frustration, grief, and depression are common. People may feel isolated from friends and family, particularly if their ability to work, socialise or pursue hobbies has been affected. Organisations supporting people with spinal cord injuries, including the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA), have repeatedly highlighted the strong link between spinal injury and poor mental health outcomes, and the need for specialist support that recognises the unique challenges these individuals face.
The importance of appropriate psychological support
Recovery from a spinal injury is about much more than physical rehabilitation.
Psychological support can play a crucial role in helping people adjust to life after injury. Speaking with professionals who understand the realities of living with a spinal cord injury can help individuals develop coping strategies, process traumatic experiences and rebuild confidence for the future.
Unfortunately, many people report difficulties accessing specialist mental health services. Long NHS waiting lists and a lack of professionals with experience of the realities of living with a spinal cord injury can make an already difficult situation even harder.
Ways to access the support you need
1. Ask your spinal injury team
If you are under a spinal injuries unit or rehabilitation service, ask whether they have:
- Clinical psychologists
- Neuropsychologists
- Counsellors
- Peer support services
Many specialist spinal injury centres have psychologists who understand the unique challenges of adjusting to life after a spinal cord injury.
2. NHS Talking Therapies
In England, you can often refer yourself directly to NHS Talking Therapies (previously known as IAPT).
They can provide support for a matter of psychological needs. You can search for your local service on the NHS website, they will also advise of wait times.
3. Connect with others who have experienced spinal cord injury
Many people find peer support extremely valuable. Speaking to someone who has faced similar challenges can help reduce feelings of isolation and provide practical advice.
Organisations such as:
4. Consider specialist counselling
A counsellor or psychologist experienced in the following, may be helpful:
- Disability adjustment
- Trauma
- Chronic pain
- Rehabilitation psychology
If you are struggling right now
If you are experiencing overwhelming distress, or feel unable to cope you can seek immediate support by:
- Contacting your GP urgently
- Calling NHS 111
- Attending A&E
- Contacting Samaritans
When a spinal injury could have been prevented
In some cases, a spinal injury arises despite the best medical care. In others, there may be concerns about whether opportunities were missed to diagnose or treat a condition sooner.
Examples can include:
- Delays in diagnosing cauda equina syndrome.
- Failure to recognise spinal cord compression as a result of tumours, blood clots, or abscesses.
- Missed spinal fractures on imaging or following trauma.
- Delays in referral for specialist treatment.
- Surgical errors affecting the spine or nervous system.
When concerns are raised about medical care, many people tell us that their priority is not simply financial compensation. Often, they want answers. They want to understand what happened, whether it could have been avoided, and what support may be available to help them move forward.
Looking at the bigger picture
Compensation cannot undo a spinal injury. However, where negligence has occurred, it can provide access to resources that may improve quality of life, including psychological support that may be unavailable or insufficient otherwise.
Seeking help
If you or a loved one has experienced a spinal injury and have concerns about the medical treatment received, it is important to seek advice as soon as possible.
At JMW, we understand that spinal injury claims are about people, not just medical records and legal arguments. Our experienced team regularly support individuals and their families whose lives have been affected by serious spinal injuries obtain answers, access appropriate support, and secure the resources they need for the future. We appreciate the physical, emotional and practical challenges patients with spinal cord injuries can face every day.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]