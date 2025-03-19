A Big Win In Medical Malpractice Defense Verdict

Messner Reeves LLP is proud to announce a successful defense verdict in a three-week medical malpractice case defending an orthopedic spine surgeon.

Denver-based partners Douglas Wolanske and Matthew George argued for the defense in a claim of a malpositioned pedicle screw with claimed permanent right foot drop. The plaintiff in the case was seeking over $2 million in damages. Paralegal Sonia Horczakiwskyj and Legal Assistant Jeanette Scott were also instrumental in providing superior and effective legal service to ensure that the defense team delivered the highest level of legal counsel.

Douglas Wolanske is a distinguished trial lawyer with over 25 years of experience focused on complex litigation, including medical negligence claims and professional liability defense. He has successfully obtained over 50 jury verdicts, primarily in medical malpractice trials. In addition to multiple professional honors and accolades, Douglas was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report Best Lawyers in America and as a 5280 Top Lawyer.

Matthew George is a civil litigation attorney focused on complex civil litigation, including the defense of healthcare professionals, medical practices, and other entities involved in professional negligence and liability claims. His attention to detail and creative problem-solving skills make him an effective trial lawyer.

