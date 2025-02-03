Our Take On Preventable Baby Deaths At Leeds Hospitals

Maternity services across the UK have been under scrutiny for a number of years and at Rothera Bray we speak with many families who have suffered poor and potentially negligent care from Trusts around the country. Poor maternity care can have a devastating impact including life-limiting injuries or death of a baby, and physical and psychological harm to the mother. Failings are made worse by knowing that they could have been preventable with appropriate care.

BBC investigation into Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Maternity Services

The BBC have reported that they believe that "the deaths of at least 56 babies and two mothers at an NHS Trust over the past five years may have been prevented".

Whilst the maternity units at Leeds Teaching Hospitals (LTH) NHS Trust are rated as "good" by the Care Quality Commission, the BBC have been approached by whistle blowers who feel that the units are "unsafe", and reported the care provided as being "appalling".

The BBC have obtained data from LTH which revealed there were at least 56 cases between January 2019 to July 2024, 27 stillbirths and 29 neonatal deaths. It is reported that each case was reviewed, and care issues were identified which may have made a difference to the outcome for babies. The Trust also noted two maternal deaths which may have been preventable during the same 5 year period.

Hospital Trust response

Further to the BBC article, LTH stated "We apologise to the families who have described negative experiences to the BBC and offer our sincere condolences to those families who have lost loved ones."

LTH seek to reassure families that their maternity and neonatal services are safe, and it is understood that the Care Quality Commission inspected the maternity services at both Leeds General Infirmary and St James's University Hospital in late 2024 "in response to concerns raised by families and risks identified through our ongoing monitoring". The reports into the inspection are awaited and it will be interesting to see whether the Trust retains its "good" rating for their maternity services.

Our thoughts

Lisa Goulding, Clinical Negligence Executive in the Clinical Negligence Team at Rothera Bray, said "The findings of the BBC investigation are a stark reminder of the importance of compassionate and high-quality care in maternity services. Families place their trust and lives in the hands of medical staff during pregnancy and labour, patient safety needs to be of paramount importance. With families calling for an independent review into maternity care provision, both in Leeds and across the country, it is crucial that Trusts listen to the voices of families affected, and implement meaningful changes to prevent similar tragedies in the future."

At Rothera Bray our specialist Clinical Negligence team, including Julie Walker, Consultant and Claire Cooper, Senior Associate, have a wealth of experience in investigating birth injury claims to mother and baby, and experience of group action claims involving gynaecology and obstetric issues.

Data source:- Deaths of 56 babies at Leeds hospitals may have been preventable, BBC told – BBC News

Data source: Information for patients about our maternity and neonatal services – Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

