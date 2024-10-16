Settlement Obtained Following Delayed Diagnosis Of Testicular Torsion

Alex Thomson, Medical Negligence Solicitor at Ashtons Legal, has obtained a £29,000 settlement for a young man, Mr X, who unfortunately suffered the loss of a testicle due to the delayed diagnosis of testicular torsion at A&E.

Mr X was a healthy man in his late twenties, and there was no other explanation for the symptoms he exhibited.

Mr X began to notice some faint lower abdominal pain accompanied by pain in his left testicle. However, he was able to continue with his normal duties. The following day, he awoke to find that these symptoms had worsened and were accompanied by some swelling. He travelled to A&E straight away and presented with both testicular pain and swelling.

Although he was initially referred for suspected testicular torsion, he waited for 5 hours to be seen. During this time, his pain and swelling began to worsen. He was eventually seen in the evening and assessed by a junior doctor, who concluded that Mr X was suffering from an infection, likely epididymal-orchitis (an infection of the tube at the back of the testicle) before discharging him with antibiotics. An ultrasound scan was booked for over two weeks later.

Mr X then experienced severe pain over the next three days. He telephoned 111 and was advised to stay at home in order to allow for the medication to work. He continued to be in severe pain and phoned the hospital to arrange an urgent appointment to bring his scan forward. A testicular ultrasound was performed four days after discharge, which reported that Mr X's testicle was non-vascular due to missed testicular torsion.

Mr X's left testicle was unfortunately unable to be saved. He underwent a left orchidectomy (removal of testicle) before being discharged later that day.

Ashtons Legal obtained supportive expert evidence from a Consultant Urologist. After an initial denial of causation, it was admitted by the Defendant that there had been a missed opportunity to diagnose Mr X's testicular torsion and that the care he had received fell below a standard that could be considered to be reasonably competent. It was accepted that had his testicular torsion been diagnosed and treated at an earlier point, he would have avoided the removal of his left testicle.

After negotiation with the Defendant, a settlement was achieved for Mr X in the sum of £29,000.

Mr X commented: "Alex has given me the best possible outcome. I would like to give him a big thank you as he has answered any queries regarding my case promptly and has been very thorough and detailed. He is someone I would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a good solicitor who is understanding."

Alex Thomson adds: "I was delighted to represent Mr X in his claim and achieve a settlement in this matter just over one year after being instructed.

"Whilst Testicular Torsion is generally rare, attempts were not made in this specific case to consider it as the most likely diagnosis, given how Mr X was presenting. Unfortunately, this failure meant that his condition was not treated in a timely way and led to irreversible damage to his testicle.

"Although a legal claim for compensation often cannot compare to an injury and ordeal that a client like Mr X has suffered, I am pleased that we were able to achieve a prompt settlement and a full admission of liability from the Defendant. This outcome not only ensures that Mr X is appropriately compensated under the law but also enables him to move on from his ordeal."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.