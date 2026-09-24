Defence Safety Authority Report Into Merlin Mk4 Crash Identifies Chain Of Failures Leading To Death Of Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon

The Defence Safety Authority (DSA) has today published its final Service Enquiry report into the fatal Merlin Mk4 helicopter accident in which Royal Navy pilot Lieutenant Rhodri ‘Rhod’ Leyshon lost his life during a night training exercise.

The Service Enquiry concluded that the accident began with the failure of a diaphragm within the helicopter’s number two engine. The report found that the diaphragm had been overstressed during a process introduced to address a separate manufacturing defect, resulting in a rupture that caused an imbalance in engine torque.

The report identified a chain of interconnected failures following the engine malfunction, including issues relating to warning systems, emergency diagnosis, training and operational decision-making. Together, these factors resulted in the helicopter losing all available power before ditching into the sea.

Beyond the initial engine failure, the Service Enquiry identified broader systemic issues relating to emergency diagnosis, training and cockpit decision-making that contributed to the accident and its outcome.

Peter Neenan, partner at Stewarts who represents Lieutenant Leyshon’s family says: “The Service Enquiry tells a harrowing story of compounded errors, with numerous mistakes which resulted in this deadly accident. Each of those mistakes were avoidable and it is hoped that this thorough and detailed Service Enquiry enables the relevant parties, including Safran Helicopters and the MoD to examine their processes to ensure that an accident like this is never repeated.”

Mary Scourfield, the mother of Rhodri comments: “Rhod was my delightful son and I, Rhod’s sisters, partner and extended family, miss him every day. I know that he would have done everything within his power to get the helicopter back. It is therefore heartbreaking to see that he was put into this situation. What saddens us further is that Rhodri had ultimate faith in and loyalty towards the organisation and system in which he worked. He had so much more life to live.”

Tim Leyshon, Rhodri’s father adds: “We are grateful to the DSA and the Defence Accident Investigation Branch for their thorough analysis, which while deeply upsetting has provided some of the answers about what happened. Rhod was not only a cherished son, he was a much loved friend and highly respected colleague. We believe that he was let down by people and systems beyond his control. We miss him more than words can say.”

We ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this difficult time.