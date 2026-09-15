Ep 12: Lights, Camera, Privacy! The Wolf Of Wall Street (Podcast)

A podcast series that explores privacy themes within some of the most well-known movies.

Whether you are a film buff, a privacy advocate, or simply curious about the intersection of storytelling and privacy, tune in to explore how the big screen tackles privacy.

In this episode, William Moore is joined by Hannah-Mei Grisley to explore the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. We discuss what might have happened if the employee who infamously lost his job over a goldfish had submitted a data subject access request (DSAR). We cover what a DSAR is and how to submit one, whether Stratton Oakmont could lawfully withhold any unsavoury messages, and what the consequences might have been for Jordan Belfort if he attempted to tamper with the DSAR response.