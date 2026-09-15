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15 September 2026

Ep 12: Lights, Camera, Privacy! The Wolf Of Wall Street (Podcast)

Shoosmiths LLP

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What happens when a disgruntled employee from a notorious brokerage firm decides to exercise their data protection rights? This podcast episode examines the intersection of privacy law and corporate misconduct through the lens of one of cinema's most infamous financial scandals, exploring how a simple data subject access request could have exposed a web of illegal activity.
United Kingdom Privacy
William Moore and Hannah-Mei Grisley
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A podcast series that explores privacy themes within some of the most well-known movies.

Whether you are a film buff, a privacy advocate, or simply curious about the intersection of storytelling and privacy, tune in to explore how the big screen tackles privacy.

In this episode, William Moore is joined by Hannah-Mei Grisley to explore the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. We discuss what might have happened if the employee who infamously lost his job over a goldfish had submitted a data subject access request (DSAR). We cover what a DSAR is and how to submit one, whether Stratton Oakmont could lawfully withhold any unsavoury messages, and what the consequences might have been for Jordan Belfort if he attempted to tamper with the DSAR response.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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William Moore
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Hannah-Mei Grisley
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