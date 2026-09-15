Ep 10: Lights, Camera, Privacy! Cars In Cinema (Podcast)

A podcast series that explores privacy themes within some of the most well-known movies.

Whether you are a film buff, a privacy advocate, or simply curious about the intersection of storytelling and privacy, tune in to explore how the big screen tackles privacy.

In this episode, William Moore is joined by Sam Henegan, Head of Risk and Senior Legal Counsel at Motorway, to explore some of cinema’s most iconic science fiction cars, including those featured in I, Robot and Minority Report. The discussion covers key privacy challenges posed by connected cars, including their potential impact on insurance premiums, the data protection risks when cars are resold and the growing value of our travel data for advertisers.