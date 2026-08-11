ARTICLE
11 August 2026

DSIT Publishes Call For Evidence On Data Regulation In The Age Of AI And Other Data-intensive Technologies

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
The UK government is seeking practical insights into how current data protection frameworks interact with artificial intelligence and data-intensive technologies.
United Kingdom Privacy
Jane Finlayson-Brown
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
A&O Shearman are most popular:
  • within Compliance, Strategy and Law Department Performance topic(s)

On July 15, 2026, the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) published a call for evidence seeking practical examples of how personal and non-personal data regulation interacts with AI and other data-intensive technologies (such as distributed databases and stream processing technologies) and insights in relation to how technological progress may change how data is used in the economy (the AI Call for Evidence). The AI Call for Evidence is open until September 9, 2026.

DSIT is interested in understanding how legal, technical, and governance frameworks can better support data use and re-use, and in identifying friction between regulatory requirements and operational practice. DSIT seeks evidence from organizations and individuals with practical experience of AI or data-intensive technologies, as well as researchers, civil society groups and academics.

The AI Call for Evidence is structured around five themes: 

  • Accessing and using data, including how organizations access, prepare and use personal and non-personal data in practice, how lawful bases are selected and evidenced, how purpose limitation and data minimization are applied in large-scale or complex datasets and how permissions and licensing terms shape data use and re-use. 
  • Data quality, accuracy, and downstream impacts, including how organizations assess and manage data quality and accuracy at different processing stages, how fairness and impacts on individuals are considered from the outset and how they monitor and address impacts arising from AI model outputs or downstream uses. 
  • Governing data use across organizations, including how legal roles and responsibilities are allocated across complex and often global supply chains, how accountability is maintained through governance or oversight mechanisms and how organizations approach automated decision-making and meaningful human involvement.
  • Transparency and rights in complex data environments, including how organizations provide transparency where personal data is used at scale or collected indirectly, how they enable individuals to exercise data subject rights such as access and erasure and how data flows across organizations affect transparency.
  • Effectiveness of data frameworks in regulating AI, including whether existing data protection principles and data rights offer meaningful protection in practice, whether frameworks are sufficiently adaptable to future developments such as agentic AI and whether alternative approaches may be better suited to address certain risks.
  • The government intends to use the evidence to assess whether it needs to issue further guidance, make targeted changes or more fundamental reform to keep regulatory frameworks fit for the technological age, balancing societal expectations around data use with the promotion of innovation and growth. 

For further information, please see the AI Call for Evidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jane Finlayson-Brown
Jane Finlayson-Brown
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More