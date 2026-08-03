Is It A Bot? EU AI Act Transparency Rules Take Effect 2 August 2026

Article 50(1) only applies where there is a direct, two way exchange between the AI system and a human. Backend decision-support systems (where a user simply receives an AI-generated output without interacting with the system itself) fall outside the scope of this obligation.

Providers must ensure disclosure occurs at the time of first interaction - meaning each new individual who encounters the system, not merely the first time the system is used generally. Where the deployment involves children, elderly users, or individuals in sensitive domains - health, legal, financial advice, insurance, and complaints handling - periodic contextual reminders are likely to be required in addition to the initial notice.

Mark AI-generated content so it can be detected (Article 50(2) - providers)

Providers of AI systems that generate synthetic audio, images, video or text must: (i) mark their outputs in a machine-readable format; and (ii) provide a corresponding means of detection – so that people can identify these as artificially generated or manipulated. Marking alone, without a detection solution, is not sufficient. The marking must be embedded using metadata, watermarks, or other interoperable techniques - not visible to end users, but effective and robust enough to survive routine modifications.

Providers of general-purpose AI models are encouraged to implement marking at model level to facilitate downstream compliance, but this does not transfer the provider's own responsibility to verify and demonstrate compliance.

The Code of Practice (section 3 below) reflects the current state of the art: for most content, providers should apply at least two marking layers - digitally signed metadata (where the content format supports it) and an imperceptible watermark embedded within the content itself. For free-form text, where metadata cannot be carried and watermarking is inherently less reliable, a single layer of watermarking is treated as sufficient (and there are carve-outs for short text).

Standard editing (grammar correction, spellchecking, translation, minor cropping, or noise reduction) is exempt. But AI-generated summaries, face alterations, adding or removing objects from images, or converting black-and-white to colour, all require marking.

Real-time content that is ephemeral and consumed immediately without being recorded, stored, or disseminated further - such as in video games or virtual reality - is also exempt where marking is not technically feasible and users are made aware of the AI origin through in-experience or session-level disclosure.