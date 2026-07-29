Corporate Criminal Liability: Will The New Attribution Regime Change Enforcement?

BCL Partners Richard Reichman and John Binns have contributed to LexisNexis, examining the implications of section 250 of the Crime and Policing Act 2026 and whether the expansion of corporate criminal liability is likely to have the transformative effect many anticipate.

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BCL Partners Richard Reichman and John Binns have contributed to LexisNexis, examining the implications of section 250 of the Crime and Policing Act 2026 and whether the expansion of corporate criminal liability is likely to have the transformative effect many anticipate.

In their analysis, they explain how the new senior manager attribution regime broadens the circumstances in which companies can be held criminally liable, while arguing that its practical impact may be more limited than the headline reform suggests. The article explores the implications for health and safety, environmental, consumer protection and sanctions enforcement, highlighting that many key regulatory offences already bypass the identification doctrine through strict liability or existing statutory frameworks.

Richard and John also consider where section 250 is most likely to influence future enforcement activity, the risks posed by the absence of a statutory compliance defence, and why legislative reform alone is unlikely to produce a significant increase in corporate prosecutions.

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