Tim Roberts, UK Country Co-Leader, Comments On The GDPR Anniversary

It's not often that we commemorate of a piece of regulation, but the seventh anniversary of the GDPR is a little special.

"It's not often that we commemorate of a piece of regulation, but the seventh anniversary of the GDPR is a little special. The GDPR has not only become a well-known fixture in data privacy the world over, but--and this might be an unfashionable view--it has also become a gold-standard for international, principles-based regulation.

"At the time it took effect, the main conversation around the GDPR was the significant fines – up to 4% of global revenue – that the EU was set to levy on non-compliant businesses. This catapulted the topic of data to Boardroom level, a position that it fully occupies in 2025 with the advent of AI and the notion of data monetisation interesting a wide range of businesses.

"Businesses now face a carrot and stick situation. The 'stick' of the GDPR is well-established after eight years, but the 'carrot' is the growing potential to monetise their data held internally – as long as that data has the right permissions and is held securely and privately – for AI innovation. Businesses can either comply with data privacy standards and reap the rewards or risk noncompliance and miss out on perhaps the opportunity of the decade."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.