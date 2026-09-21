When Court Of Protection Proceedings Overlap With Other Legal Disputes

When someone loses the ability to make decisions for themselves, families often find they are dealing with far more than the Court of Protection alone. A deputy may be trying to recover money taken by a dishonest attorney.

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When someone loses the ability to make decisions for themselves, families often find they are dealing with far more than the Court of Protection alone. A deputy may be trying to recover money taken by a dishonest attorney. There may be a personal injury claim funding future care. An inheritance dispute may emerge after a loved one’s death. Although each case has its own purpose, they often involve the same people and the same evidence, leading to one deceptively simple question: can documents from the Court of Protection be used somewhere else?

The short answer is that it is not automatic. Information given to the Court of Protection is treated as private and closely protected, and using it in another case will usually require the court’s permission. Knowing why that is, and knowing when such material can properly be used elsewhere, can prevent a great deal of difficulty later on.

Why Court of Protection information is private

The Court of Protection makes decisions for people who can no longer make certain decisions for themselves, whether because of dementia, a brain injury, a stroke or a serious illness. It can decide where someone lives, what medical treatment is in their best interests and how their money and property are looked after, and it appoints deputies who carry many of those decisions out. To do that job, it has to look closely at the most private aspects of a person’s life. Medical records, psychiatric assessments, bank statements and honest accounts of family relationships are all placed before it.

Because that information is so sensitive, it is given to the court for a single purpose, which is to help it decide what is best for the person at the centre of the case. It is not gathered so that it can be picked up and reused whenever a different argument arises. What goes into a Court of Protection case is therefore expected to stay within it, and the court keeps a close hold on who may see it.

A recent reminder from the Court of Appeal

How seriously the courts take that protection was shown in 2026 in a Court of Appeal decision, Re Gardner. The case had involved difficult decisions about the medical treatment of a man who could not make those decisions himself, and it had touched on painful allegations within his family that were never tested or proven. Some of the hearings had been held in public, and the written arguments the parties prepared set that sensitive material out in detail.

Once the case was over, an academic who studies the Court of Protection and writes about it to help the public understand how it works asked to be given copies of those written arguments, so that she could follow how the case had unfolded. Her interest was a serious one, rooted in the principle that justice should be open to public scrutiny. Even so, the Court of Appeal refused. It held that holding some hearings in public does not turn a Court of Protection case into ordinary public litigation, and that a wish to research or report on a case does not, by itself, entitle an outsider to private documents containing sensitive and unproven allegations about a vulnerable man and his family.

The principle behind the decision is the one that matters here. Protection of this kind does not stop at the courtroom door, and it is not set aside simply because someone outside the case has a reason, even a serious one, for wanting to see what is inside.

How this affects families in practice

So what does this mean for a family already dealing with the Court of Protection and another legal problem at the same time? The same situation tends to appear in different forms.

Imagine a son or daughter, appointed as deputy, who discovers that before they stepped in someone acting under a Lasting Power of Attorney had quietly emptied their parent’s savings. The financial records and medical evidence already gathered by the Court of Protection could become crucial in establishing what happened. They may ultimately be used to support a claim to recover the missing money, but that does not mean they can simply be copied into the new proceedings.

It surfaces again in personal injury claims, where assessments of someone’s capacity and care needs, already prepared for the Court of Protection, would be valuable in the compensation case. And after death, an inheritance dispute can raise it once more, with one relative wanting to rely on something said during earlier proceedings to strengthen their position.

That fact that the documents are protected does not mean that they are unavailable for use in these circumstances. The proper route is to ask the Court of Protection for permission to use them, and the court can grant it where doing so helps the person the case was about and is fair to everyone involved. Recovering money taken from a vulnerable parent, for example, is exactly the kind of purpose a court will take seriously. Far from a closed door, this is a recognised process, provided it is approached in the right way and in the right order.

If another legal dispute is developing

If you are acting as a deputy, an attorney or a family member, and you realise that Court of Protection documents may become relevant elsewhere, resist the temptation to simply hand them over. Early legal advice can help establish whether permission is needed, whether there is another route to obtaining the evidence, and how best to protect the vulnerable person’s privacy while making sure the other proceedings still have the information they genuinely require.

Families dealing with the Court of Protection are often already coping with illness, injury, or the loss of a loved one’s independence. Discovering that a second legal dispute is taking shape at the same time can feel overwhelming. There is real reassurance in knowing that the information shared with the Court of Protection stays carefully protected, and that using it elsewhere is a step the court controls. If your family is navigating Court of Protection proceedings alongside another legal dispute, taking advice before any documents are shared can prevent unnecessary complications and help ensure the protected person’s interests remain at the heart of every decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.