Beyond Compensation: Supporting Our Clients

In many cases, the practical and emotional support provided throughout a claim can be just as important as the final outcome. This support can help injured people and their families begin to rebuild their lives whilst the legal process continues in the background.

One of the most important aspects of a serious injury claim is rehabilitation. In major trauma and serious injury cases, rehabilitation is placed at the forefront of the claims process through the Rehabilitation Code 2015 and the Serious Injury Guide. These frameworks encourage all parties involved to work together to ensure injured people receive timely and appropriate rehabilitation support as early as possible.

This can include access to:

Additional therapies and treatment

Care and support packages

Specialist equipment

Adaptations to accommodation

Vocational rehabilitation and return-to-work support

Case managers, insurers, and treating clinicians often work collaboratively to help achieve the best possible recovery outcomes for the injured person.

There are also several lesser-known ways that serious injury solicitors can support people following life-changing injury.

For example, we can assist with:

Inquiries and inquests

Accessing benefits and support with appeals

Employment law concerns

Wills and probate matters

Signposting to charities and peer support groups

We can also help reduce practical pressures after an accident, including arranging damaged vehicles or bicycles to be dealt with following a collision.

Financial stability is another major concern following serious injury. Everyday financial commitments do not stop after an accident, and uncertainty about work and income can add further stress during recovery.

Where liability is admitted, interim payments can often be secured during the claim process. These payments can help cover rehabilitation costs, care needs, and everyday living expenses, allowing injured people to focus on recovery and adjust to life after injury. Where returning to a previous role is not possible, vocational rehabilitation can also help identify alternative employment options and meaningful work-related activity.

For many people, a serious injury also creates a desire to raise awareness of the circumstances surrounding what happened. With support from internal media teams, it may be possible to help share their story and highlight important safety issues to help prevent similar incidents happening to others.

Whilst no legal claim can undo what has happened, specialist serious injury solicitors can provide support, guidance and practical assistance during some of the most difficult periods in a person’s life. Compensation is only one part of the process – helping people rebuild for the future is equally important.