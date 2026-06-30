Expedited Arbitration: Fast, Efficient & Fair Dispute Resolution?

Expedited arbitration has emerged as a powerful tool for resolving disputes quickly and efficiently. This article explores the various types of expedited arbitration procedures now available for arbitration users, including new “streamlined” variants, and highlights practical tips and strategies for using them effectively.

Why use expedited arbitration?

Arbitration users want their disputes resolved quickly and efficiently. The challenge for arbitral institutions is how to maximize the likelihood of this outcome while still maintaining arbitration’s key advantages such as a confidential, flexible and fair procedure and an internationally enforceable final award.

Expedited arbitration procedures may offer the solution. As of 2026, most major sets of institutional arbitration rules include some form of expedited procedure and this trend is accelerating, with institutions offering an ever-expanding array of expedited options: SIAC, KCAB and ICC now offer “streamlined”, “fast-track” or “highly expedited” procedures targeting resolution of disputes in as little as three months while the HKIAC has expanded the circumstances in which its expedited procedure may apply. This trend appears to be popular with arbitration users who view expedited proceedings as the most effective mechanism for enhancing efficiency (see 2025 International Arbitration Survey).

As arbitral institutions continue to innovate, arbitration users have access to ever more expedited options for resolving disputes. This article aims to assist arbitration users to understand what is available, when to use it, and how to deploy it most effectively.

Your options: what expedited procedures can offer

Expedited mechanisms seek to provide a fast and efficient dispute resolution process that still ensures parties have an opportunity to present their case. Such mechanisms generally work by placing carefully designed limits on the arbitration process. In practice, this typically means some combination of the following features:

Accelerated timetables : The simplest way for an expedited procedure to reduce time and costs is to impose time limits. Whereas regular arbitrations take (on average) one to two years, expedited procedures impose far shorter deadlines, with awards typically due within six months (or even three months under the latest streamlined/fast-track/highly expedited procedures) from the date of the tribunal’s constitution or initial date of the case management conference. Some institutions, such as the ICC, may ‘police’ these deadlines by reducing arbitrators’ fees if awards are ‘late’.

: The simplest way for an expedited procedure to reduce time and costs is to impose time limits. Whereas regular arbitrations take (on average) one to two years, expedited procedures impose far shorter deadlines, with awards typically due within six months (or even three months under the latest streamlined/fast-track/highly expedited procedures) from the date of the tribunal’s constitution or initial date of the case management conference. Some institutions, such as the ICC, may ‘police’ these deadlines by reducing arbitrators’ fees if awards are ‘late’. Sole arbitrators : Appointing a sole arbitrator, rather than three arbitrators, can enhance efficiency and reduce cost. However, this needs to be balanced against other important factors, including potential enforceability risks if the institution’s appointment of a sole arbitrator is not consistent with the parties’ arbitration agreement. The latest rules of several institutions (e.g., the 2024 HKIAC Rules, 2026 KCAB Rules and 2024 CIETAC Rules) will give effect to an arbitration clause that provides for three arbitrators even in expedited proceedings whereas others (e.g., the 2026 ICC Rules and 2025 SIAC Rules) may override it to appoint a sole arbitrator. If you are comfortable with a sole arbitrator determining all disputes under a given contract (or all disputes to be determined on an expedited basis), it may be advisable to say so expressly in the arbitration clause. This removes the risk of an award being challenged in certain jurisdictions on the basis that the arbitration agreement required three arbitrators but the dispute was decided by only one arbitrator.

: Appointing a sole arbitrator, rather than three arbitrators, can enhance efficiency and reduce cost. However, this needs to be balanced against other important factors, including potential enforceability risks if the institution’s appointment of a sole arbitrator is not consistent with the parties’ arbitration agreement. The latest rules of several institutions (e.g., the 2024 HKIAC Rules, 2026 KCAB Rules and 2024 CIETAC Rules) will give effect to an arbitration clause that provides for three arbitrators even in expedited proceedings whereas others (e.g., the 2026 ICC Rules and 2025 SIAC Rules) may override it to appoint a sole arbitrator. If you are comfortable with a sole arbitrator determining all disputes under a given contract (or all disputes to be determined on an expedited basis), it may be advisable to say so expressly in the arbitration clause. This removes the risk of an award being challenged in certain jurisdictions on the basis that the arbitration agreement required three arbitrators but the dispute was decided by only one arbitrator. Simpler, streamlined submissions : Expedited mechanisms generally give tribunals broad powers to dispense with or limit the scope, length and number of submissions. For example, under the 2024 HKIAC Rules’ expedited mechanism, the default procedure is for the tribunal to decide the case following only one round of substantive written submissions, without a hearing. Under the 2026 ICC Rules, tribunals in expedited proceedings may decide the dispute on a document-only basis, and, in practice, 46% of ICC expedited cases between 2017 and 2024 were decided without a hearing.

: Expedited mechanisms generally give tribunals broad powers to dispense with or limit the scope, length and number of submissions. For example, under the 2024 HKIAC Rules’ expedited mechanism, the default procedure is for the tribunal to decide the case following only one round of substantive written submissions, without a hearing. Under the 2026 ICC Rules, tribunals in expedited proceedings may decide the dispute on a document-only basis, and, in practice, 46% of ICC expedited cases between 2017 and 2024 were decided without a hearing. Limited document production : Expedited proceedings may limit the availability of document production given its potential to be costly and time-consuming. The SIAC, ACICA, KCAB and ICC Rules all provide that the tribunal may disallow document production. Under the new “fast-track” (KCAB) and “streamlined” (SIAC) procedures, the default position is for no document production. By contrast, the 2023 SCC Expedited Arbitration Rules uniquely give tribunals inquisitorial powers, such as requiring parties to specify the documentary evidence they intend to rely upon and to produce documents at a party’s request or on the arbitrator’s own motion.

: Expedited proceedings may limit the availability of document production given its potential to be costly and time-consuming. The SIAC, ACICA, KCAB and ICC Rules all provide that the tribunal may disallow document production. Under the new “fast-track” (KCAB) and “streamlined” (SIAC) procedures, the default position is for no document production. By contrast, the 2023 SCC Expedited Arbitration Rules uniquely give tribunals inquisitorial powers, such as requiring parties to specify the documentary evidence they intend to rely upon and to produce documents at a party’s request or on the arbitrator’s own motion. Concise reasoning: The corollary to shorter, simpler proceedings is shorter, simpler awards. Institutions have embraced shorter form reasoning to varying degrees. Under the expedited procedures of SIAC, KCAB and Swiss Arbitration Centre, summary reasoning serves as the default standard, while the 2023 SCC Expedited Arbitration Rules go further by designating unreasoned awards as the default. In contrast, the ICC mandates that reasons be provided in all cases, although its Practice Note encourages concise reasoning in expedited procedures, save for the highly expedited procedure where the parties may agree to dispense with reasons entirely. While concise reasoning may reduce costs, this needs to be balanced against any enforcement risks arising from this practice.

For completeness, unlike most other major arbitral institutions, the current version of the LCIA Rules (2020) do not expressly provide for expedited and fast-track procedures (although there is a mechanism for expediting the formation of the tribunal). The ongoing LCIA Rules Revision Consultation is considering this issue so such procedures may be incorporated in the next edition of the LCIA Rules (and, in the meantime, LCIA tribunals could potentially exercise their powers under the 2020 LCIA Rules to direct an accelerated procedural timetable, as contemplated in the LCIA Guidance Note).

Is your dispute suited to an expedited procedure?

Arbitration rules typically condition the availability of expedited procedures on the value of the parties’ dispute or the agreement of the parties to apply the expedited procedures. For instance, under the 2026 ICC Rules, the standard expedited procedure applies by default where the amount in dispute does not exceed USD 4 million. The 2025 SIAC Rules provide that a party may request the application of the expedited procedure if the dispute value does not exceed SGD 10 million (approximately USD 7.8 million), while the “streamlined” procedure will apply by default when the dispute value does not exceed SGD 1 million (approximately USD 780,000).

But these are not rigid straitjackets. Most well-designed expedited mechanisms include “safety valves”, meaning the institution and/or tribunal has the power to disapply the expedited track, relax specific features, or revert to standard arbitration procedures if the dispute demands it. The reality is that not every dispute falling below the designated monetary threshold is a natural fit for expedition. Low value does not necessarily mean low complexity, and parties should carefully consider at the outset of a dispute whether it should be resolved on an expedited basis and act accordingly. If expedited arbitration is not suitable, most rules allow you an opportunity to request that it not apply. Key factors to consider when making this assessment include:

Complexity of the issues : A dispute turning on a single contractual interpretation point or a straightforward quantum calculation may be well-suited to a compressed timetable. Conversely, a dispute involving multiple parties, complex factual issues and novel legal questions may not be, regardless of the amount at stake.

: A dispute turning on a single contractual interpretation point or a straightforward quantum calculation may be well-suited to a compressed timetable. Conversely, a dispute involving multiple parties, complex factual issues and novel legal questions may not be, regardless of the amount at stake. Need for evidence : Limitations on document production are common in expedited proceedings: of the 461 final awards rendered under ICC expedited procedures between 2017 and 2024, document production only occurred in 21% of cases. Tribunals may dispose of, or significantly restrict, document production. If your case depends on obtaining document production, consider whether the expedited framework is compatible with this. Similarly, if your case depends on witness testimony or expert evidence, consider whether this can be presented effectively within the expedited framework.

: Limitations on document production are common in expedited proceedings: of the 461 final awards rendered under ICC expedited procedures between 2017 and 2024, document production only occurred in 21% of cases. Tribunals may dispose of, or significantly restrict, document production. If your case depends on obtaining document production, consider whether the expedited framework is compatible with this. Similarly, if your case depends on witness testimony or expert evidence, consider whether this can be presented effectively within the expedited framework. Strategic significance : Even low-value claims can have significant commercial importance for a party, whether as a test case, a de facto precedent for future disputes on the same project, or because of reputational implications. Where the stakes extend beyond the amount in dispute, expedited processes may not be appropriate.

: Even low-value claims can have significant commercial importance for a party, whether as a test case, a de facto precedent for future disputes on the same project, or because of reputational implications. Where the stakes extend beyond the amount in dispute, expedited processes may not be appropriate. Speed to resolution : In ICC expedited cases between 2017 and 2024, 63% of awards were delivered within or close to six months. Standard arbitrations, by contrast, typically take well over a year. Where commercial certainty or cash flow matters, this difference is material.

: In ICC expedited cases between 2017 and 2024, 63% of awards were delivered within or close to six months. Standard arbitrations, by contrast, typically take well over a year. Where commercial certainty or cash flow matters, this difference is material. Counterparty dynamics : Expedition often works best where both sides are incentivized to resolve the matter quickly. For example, expedited procedures can be particularly effective where the parties are committed to an ongoing project, and short and sharp expedited proceedings can allow the parties to resolve their disputes quickly and focus on project execution. Of course, expedited proceedings can also work effectively where a counterparty is non-compliant and seeks to delay the progress of the arbitration, provided the arbitrator(s) and counsel take appropriate measures to address such conduct.

: Expedition often works best where both sides are incentivized to resolve the matter quickly. For example, expedited procedures can be particularly effective where the parties are committed to an ongoing project, and short and sharp expedited proceedings can allow the parties to resolve their disputes quickly and focus on project execution. Of course, expedited proceedings can also work effectively where a counterparty is non-compliant and seeks to delay the progress of the arbitration, provided the arbitrator(s) and counsel take appropriate measures to address such conduct. Cost proportionality: Whilst, as above, low value does not necessarily mean low complexity in disputes, common sense still dictates proportionate dispute resolution procedures.

Do expedited proceedings risk creating unenforceable awards?

In practice, the risk is low. For example, out of 461 final awards rendered under the ICC expedited procedures between 2017 and 2024, there are no reports of an award being set aside for due process violations (see the ICC’s eight-year track record report on its Expedited Procedure).

Enforcement problems can nevertheless arise if, for example, an expedited procedure curtailed a counterparty’s right to present its case. But this risk can be mitigated through the safety valves built into institutional rules, the tribunal’s case management powers, and the parties’ own engagement with the expedited process. Parties should also consider at the start of an expedited proceeding whether other factors may impede enforcement of the resulting award (e.g., if the award’s reasoning is concise) and take appropriate action accordingly (e.g., informing the tribunal of the need for detailed reasoning in the award).

Key takeaways and practical steps: getting the most out of expedited procedures

Expedited procedures are a powerful addition to the dispute resolution toolkit. Used well, they can deliver what clients want most: a fair, final and enforceable outcome achieved quickly and efficiently. The following practical considerations can help to maximize the benefits of expedited procedures:

Drafting your arbitration clause : Carefully consider which institutional arbitration rules to include in your arbitration clause and, where appropriate, expressly agree to a sole arbitrator to resolve disputes (rather than three arbitrators). Otherwise, be careful not to over-engineer your arbitration clause. Many institutional arbitration rules already contain comprehensive expedited mechanisms. Incorporating additional language in arbitration clauses intended to enhance efficiency (e.g., deadlines for the issuance of awards) can be counterproductive.

: Carefully consider which institutional arbitration rules to include in your arbitration clause and, where appropriate, expressly agree to a sole arbitrator to resolve disputes (rather than three arbitrators). Otherwise, be careful not to over-engineer your arbitration clause. Many institutional arbitration rules already contain comprehensive expedited mechanisms. Incorporating additional language in arbitration clauses intended to enhance efficiency (e.g., deadlines for the issuance of awards) can be counterproductive. Assess the suitability of expedited resolution early : The right arbitral procedure depends on the nature of the dispute, its complexity, evidential demands, and strategic importance, not just its monetary value. Institutional arbitration rules increasingly offer a spectrum of different options from ‘standard’ arbitration through expedited procedures to ultra-fast three-month resolutions. Understanding the menu of available options is essential. At the outset of a dispute, consider which option is appropriate for the dispute. As mentioned above, if expedited arbitration is not suitable, most rules allow you an opportunity to request that it not apply.

: The right arbitral procedure depends on the nature of the dispute, its complexity, evidential demands, and strategic importance, not just its monetary value. Institutional arbitration rules increasingly offer a spectrum of different options from ‘standard’ arbitration through expedited procedures to ultra-fast three-month resolutions. Understanding the menu of available options is essential. At the outset of a dispute, consider which option is appropriate for the dispute. As mentioned above, if expedited arbitration is not suitable, most rules allow you an opportunity to request that it not apply. Invest in written advocacy : In expedited proceedings, particularly document-only cases, written submissions do the heavy lifting. They must be clear, comprehensive, and well supported by evidence. Vague or thinly reasoned submissions are not attractive to tribunals and also risk creating unenforceable awards. Expedited procedures reward parties who prepare early and present their case thoroughly in written submissions.

: In expedited proceedings, particularly document-only cases, written submissions do the heavy lifting. They must be clear, comprehensive, and well supported by evidence. Vague or thinly reasoned submissions are not attractive to tribunals and also risk creating unenforceable awards. Expedited procedures reward parties who prepare early and present their case thoroughly in written submissions. Be strategic about evidence : Expedited proceedings are not the place for broad document production requests or extensive witness evidence. Be targeted and proportionate.

: Expedited proceedings are not the place for broad document production requests or extensive witness evidence. Be targeted and proportionate. Consider the award format: As noted above, some rules provide that summary reasoning or even unreasoned awards are the default, while other rules may mandate the reasoning of the award. If you require a fully reasoned award (e.g., for enforcement reasons), this should be raised with the tribunal at the earliest available opportunity.

Other options for resolving disputes efficiently?

Of course, expedited procedures are not the only option for resolving disputes efficiently. Institutional arbitration rules increasingly include an array of other procedural options such as early determination, early dismissal, and bifurcation to enable tribunals to address meritless claims or defenses at an initial stage. The 2025 SIAC Rules, for example, have introduced a new mechanism for “Coordinated Proceedings” to manage multiple arbitrations sharing common questions of law or fact (Rule 17), and expressly empower the tribunal to encourage settlement (Rules 32.4(a) and 50.2(l)) and to bifurcate proceedings and direct parties to focus on potentially dispositive issues (Rule 32.6).

Other dispute resolution mechanisms such as mediation, expert determination, adjudication and dispute review boards can also help to quickly and efficiently resolve or narrow disputes. These mechanisms provide many of the advantages of expedited arbitration while keeping unresolved issues eligible for full arbitration if needed. This can be particularly valuable in sectors, such as construction, involving long-term contracts and ongoing work where disputes arise frequently and early resolution has considerable practical value.