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17 May 2026

Barnes v BDB Pitmans LLP

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Robin Dunne and Priya Gopal appear for the Appellant in the Court of Appeal today in Barnes v BDB Pitmans LLP.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Robin Dunne and Priya Gopal
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Robin Dunne and Priya Gopal appear for the Appellant in the Court of Appeal today in Barnes v BDB Pitmans LLP. The court will be considering whether the certainty requirements referred to in Chamberlain v Boodle and King [1982] 1 WLR 1443 apply to hourly rate contentious business agreements following amendments to the Solicitors Act 1974 by the Courts and Legal Services Act 1990.

Robin and Priya are instructed by Mark Carlisle of JG Solicitors t/a checkmylegalfees.com.

The live link is available at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpJV9uZTiYe2Vh1yA7sO76A

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Robin Dunne
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Priya Gopal
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