Handy Client Guide To Privilege

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Our client guide to legal professional privilege under English law comprises:
- A decision tree: intended as a quick reference to help determine which documents can legitimately be withheld on grounds of privilege; and
- Practical tips for maintaining privilege: aimed at minimising risks in document creation and handling.
Click here for a printable PDF of the guide
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]