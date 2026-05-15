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15 May 2026

Handy Client Guide To Privilege

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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This decision tree has been prepared as a quick reference to help determine which documents can be withheld on grounds of privilege under English law.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Julian Copeman,Maura McIntosh,Caoimhe Powell
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Julian Copeman’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
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  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

Our client guide to legal professional privilege under English law comprises:

Click here for a printable PDF of the guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Julian Copeman
Julian Copeman
Photo of Maura McIntosh
Maura McIntosh
Photo of Charlotte Benton
Charlotte Benton
Photo of Caoimhe Powell
Caoimhe Powell
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