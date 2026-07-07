Sharper, Faster, Smarter: Quantum Sensing In Healthcare

One hundred years after the development of quantum mechanics, the quantum industry is now starting to deliver innovative products and solutions across diverse sectors. This is especially true in healthcare.

According to the fourth annual Quantum Technology Monitor published by McKinsey, the three pillars of quantum technology (quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum sensing) could generate up to $97 billion in revenue by 2035. Quantum sensing alone will account for $7 billion to $10 billion of that. By 2040, McKinsey predicts, the total market could reach $198 billion.

McKinsey also reported a 13% increase in the number of quantum technology patents granted in 2024 compared to 2023, demonstrating the importance of patent protection in this sector.

Quantum Sensing and Healthcare

Quantum sensing offers huge potential for innovation in healthcare, and the UK is at the forefront of research. The Quantum Biomedical Sensing (Q-BIOMED) Research Hub, led by UCL and the University of Cambridge, was set up in 2024 with £24 million of funding from UK Research and Innovation and the National Institute for Health and Care Research. It aims to deliver a “paradigm shift” in healthcare, through earlier diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

A number of important innovations are already being developed. A recent paper by researchers at Newcastle University, “Emerging applications of quantum sensing technology in healthcare”, identified 63 quantum sensing technologies with applications in healthcare, based on analysis of clinical trials, published literature, and soft intelligence.

Most of the technologies identified in this paper are not yet being commercialised, although UK company Cerca Magnetics has developed and brought to the market an optically pumped magnetometer magnetoencephalography (OPM-MEG) system. The technology exploits the quantum properties of alkali atoms to measure small magnetic fields for non-invasively assessing brain function. The company will soon be seeking regulatory approval for the device to treat epilepsy and the technology may one day help to detect early dementia and assess concussion.

Another paper, “How quantum biosensing is transforming healthcare”, published in Nature Reviews Physics, further discusses the potential of such MEG devices, stating: “OPMs bring high-resolution, mobile, and child-friendly quantum sensing into real-world healthcare settings, demonstrating their transformative clinical potential.”

The Nature paper also looks at the use of nanodiamonds containing nitrogen-vacancy centres (NV-NDs), which could offer significant advantages over existing technologies for in vitro diagnostics and in-cell studies.

The benefits of quantum sensors include earlier diagnosis and the ability to carry out tests at the point of care rather than in laboratories, without losing sensitivity. For instance, one researcher at Q-BIOMED is exploring the use of NDs to diagnose HIV via a finger prick and to detect COVID-19 antigens using swabs and wastewater.

In another example of the use of quantum sensors, UK company Digistain is developing a quantum-enhanced imaging platform to read a tumour’s molecular signature. This provides objective and reproducible measurements of DNA content, a marker of cancer aggression. The platform can help doctors to make informed decisions about treating breast cancer more quickly and eliminate chemotherapy for patients for whom it is not necessary.

The Role of Patents

As the quantum sector develops, the analysis of trends and impact is increasing. In December 2025, the European Patent Office and OECD jointly launched a major report, “Mapping the Global Quantum Ecosystem”. The report illustrates that the quantum ecosystem has expanded rapidly – with more companies, greater investment and strong growth in innovation activity.

The report analyses patent data in some detail. It finds that the total number of international patent families (IPFs) relating to quantum technologies increased seven-fold between 2005 and 2024, with most of the growth concentrated in the last decade. While not growing as fast as quantum computing or quantum communication, the number of IPFs in quantum sensing has increased 50% since 2014.

Challenges to Overcome

These examples demonstrate the great potential that quantum sensing has in the healthcare sector. However, the field is still at an early stage of development. Ensuring that its potential is fulfilled will require significant investment, further research and widespread adoption.

The Nature paper quoted above noted that the greatest barriers to realising the potential of quantum biomedical sensors “are not solely technical, but also structural and societal”. These barriers can be overcome by initiatives such as Q-BIOMED, as well as collaboration between stakeholders, training the next generation of scientists and leaders in quantum biosensing, and involving the public and patients. “By harnessing expertise, innovation and broad stakeholder engagement, quantum biosensing research can redefine what is possible in medicine,” the authors conclude.

Patents will have an important role to play in overcoming these barriers, too. Securing patent rights for eligible innovation can facilitate investment, enable licensing and technology transfer, and ensure that competitive advantages are maintained. As the use of quantum sensing in healthcare develops, we will likely see an increase in patent applications in this area.

If you are developing quantum sensing technologies, securing the right intellectual property strategy early can help attract investment, support commercialisation and protect your competitive advantage. Contact our team to discuss how patent protection can support your innovation journey.