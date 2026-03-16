Where Waste Becomes Opportunity

Yesterday I had the pleasure of attending the Carbon-Loop Sustainable Manufacturing Launch Event, held in the magnificent surroundings of the Royal College of Physicians in Edinburgh.

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Yesterday I had the pleasure of attending the Carbon-Loop Sustainable Manufacturing Launch Event, held in the magnificent surroundings of the Royal College of Physicians in Edinburgh. The venue felt fitting for a programme as ambitious as the Carbon-Loop Sustainable Biomanufacturing Hub (C‑Loop). Edinburgh has long been a centre of cutting‑edge medical research and is now home to world‑leading work in industrial biotechnology.

C‑Loop itself is a £14 million collaboration spanning six universities and a wide network of industrial partners, all united around a single mission: advancing innovation in sustainable manufacturing by bringing together chemistry, biology and engineering.

As a chemist (who also loves a bit of biology!), one example from researchers in the Wallace group particularly captured my imagination: the synthesis of paracetamol from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a material used in plastic bottles. Depolymerising PET provides the terephthalic acid monomer, which can then be derivatised and—through auxotroph rescue—converted into para‑aminobenzoic acid. This intermediate was subsequently transformed into paracetamol using genetically engineered E. coli.

It was a striking demonstration that “waste” is often anything but. What we commonly refer to as waste is actually a carbon‑rich feedstock—a resource that can be transformed into high‑value products through imaginative science and clever engineering. This idea of reframing waste as opportunity ran through much of the day's discussion and highlighted just how much potential C‑Loop aims to unlock.

The panel also explored the main challenges of bringing these technologies to market. The experts discussed the need for government support, policy change, and clarity on which policy levers might be most effective, as well as the real difficulty of securing the level of investment required to scale up these solutions. Innovators in biotechnology routinely face the well‑known challenge of navigating the “biotech valley of death.”

From an investor perspective, emerging biotech innovations can appear inherently more risky—biology is unpredictable, performance at scale can shift dramatically, and the costs of establishing a pilot plant can make the risk untenable. The C‑Loop Manufacturing Hub aims to address some of these barriers by establishing the UK's first BioFactory, a dedicated platform for waste analysis, sustainability evaluation and scale‑up. I was also pleased to see the panel acknowledge the importance of a strong intellectual property strategy. A robust IP approach is not the whole answer, but patents can be a critical component in de‑risking investment and helping early‑stage technologies move toward commercial viability.

I left the launch event energised by what might emerge from C‑Loop in the coming years. The convergence of disciplines, the scale of collaboration and the shared commitment to reshaping manufacturing into something genuinely sustainable all feel both timely and essential.

A new sustainable manufacturing hub will use engineering biology techniques to transform carbon-based waste usually destined for landfill into next-generation materials including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. edinburgh-innovations.ed.ac.uk/...

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