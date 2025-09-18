Where Are The Women? The Innovation Gender Gap

Women are still vastly underrepresented in patent filings, being named inventors for less than 18% of international patent applications. Amelia Ross explores more about the gender gap in her latest article.

At Keltie, I am lucky to be part of a team with lots of impressive women. In our software, electronics, and telecommunications department, there are female engineers, physicists, astrophysicists and computer scientists with a plethora of degrees between them. I am grateful also for my talented male colleagues who I learn from and feel very supported by but having been one of only two girls in my A-level Physics class and having studied Physics at University where less than 10% of us were women, being surrounded by ambitious, intelligent and driven women gives me a boost.

I was shocked however to learn from a Financial Times article published this year that investment in female-led startups is regressing. In 2024, 2% of UK equity investment went to all-female founder teams, with all-male teams securing 81% of the funding. Investment into AI has skyrocketed with the average deal for male teams in AI being £5.3 million, yet all female teams received an average of £800,000. This is despite women-led businesses being shown to achieve higher returns on investment.

There is also a gender gap in patents and innovation. In 2023, only 17.7% of inventors listed in international patent applications were women. According to an article published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, female scientists are less than half as likely to obtain a patent for their research than their male counterparts, are less likely to think about commercialising their inventions, and less comfortable marketing themselves and their work to potential business partners. This is despite evidence showing that there is no such gender gap in research grants being awarded and that patents obtained by female inventors are just as significant as those obtained by male inventors.

William Wulf, the former president of the US National Academy of Engineering, once said, "At a fundamental level, men, women, ethnic minorities, racial minorities, and people with handicaps, experience the world differently. Those differences in experience are the 'gene pool' from which creativity springs" (Wulf 1998). We need diversity in inventors to solve the variety of problems our diverse society experiences. Patents also play an important role in boosting not only a company's market value but also the broader economy and so achieving parity in innovation is likely to have an impact on countries' economic growth.

So why are we seeing such a lack of female representation from inventors? One reason is that fewer women study STEM degrees and choose to work in STEM fields, with only 29% of the STEM workforce female, but it doesn't stop there. Sexism, gender discrimination at work, and a lack of family friendly workplace policies contribute to high rates of women leaving STEM occupations. Leadership roles in technology, pharmaceuticals, and engineering remain largely male-dominated and most capital is allocated by men, with only 15% of senior investors and 14% of angel investors in the UK being women. Unfortunately, investors are more likely to invest in a familiar type of entrepreneur which can lead to female entrepreneurs being marginalised, and less likely to receive funding for patents. A report on Equity in Innovation by the Institute of Women's Policy Research also highlights how female scientists are less likely to have access to resources and support through networks which affects whether someone obtains a patent, whether that's asking someone with relevant experience for advice on whether or how to seek a patent, or gathering a team to develop an invention.

We have a lot of work to do and it starts at home. Encourage your daughters to get excited about science, to understand how their bicycles work, to choose the Physics A-level, even when the class is full of boys. Celebrate successful women in STEM and give girls role models to look up to. Be the mentor for the junior women in your team. Consider whether your workplace policy is accommodating for those with young children. Question whether you have an unconscious bias when hiring or investment decisions are made. Let's break down some barriers and we will all reap the benefits.

Keltie is hosting an event for Women in Tech on 18 September at 1 London Bridge, SE1 9BA. We hope to see you there.

