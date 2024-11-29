Get Your EU Design Applications Filed Before 1 May 2025

As from 8 December 2024, it will be possible to file for registration of multiple EU design registrations in a single EU design application even if the articles span cross different Lacarno classes. See our article here.

Previously, for example, designs for chairs (class 6-01) and tables (class 6-03) could be bundled in a single application but designs for motor vehicles (Class 12- 08) and lights for vehicles (Class 26-06) could not. That restriction is being lifted.

This matters when an applicant wants to bundle a large number of designs in a single application and benefit from lower official registration fees (EU230 for a first design, EU115 for designs 2-10 in the same application and just EU50 for the 11th and each further design up to a maximum of 50).

Good news? Not for very long.

There are changes in the fees coming up on 1 May 2025. The application fee for the first design will increase from EU230 to EU350 and for each further design the fee will increase from EU115 to EU125. There will be no further bulk discount. The present reduced fee of EU50 for the 11th and further designs in a single application is to be eliminated.

Thus, it will be possible to bundle up many and varied designs in a single application and benefit from lower registration fees, but try to instruct us in good time before the fees increase.

(N.B. the official fees listed above do not include our service charges. Please ask for a quote.)

