ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Get Your EU Design Applications Filed Before 1 May 2025

MJ
Maucher Jenkins

Contributor

Maucher Jenkins logo
Maucher Jenkins is an Anglo-German firm of patent and trade mark attorneys, attorneys at law and intellectual property litigators. With offices in the UK, Germany, Switzerland and China we act for clients setting the pace in engineering, software, life sciences, consumer products, the media and innovative product design.
Explore Firm Details
From December 8, 2024, EU design applications can include designs from different Locarno classes, streamlining registration. However, fees will increase significantly on May 1, 2025.
European Union Intellectual Property
Photo of Hugh C. Dunlop
Authors

As from 8 December 2024, it will be possible to file for registration of multiple EU design registrations in a single EU design application even if the articles span cross different Lacarno classes. See our article here.

Previously, for example, designs for chairs (class 6-01) and tables (class 6-03) could be bundled in a single application but designs for motor vehicles (Class 12- 08) and lights for vehicles (Class 26-06) could not. That restriction is being lifted.

This matters when an applicant wants to bundle a large number of designs in a single application and benefit from lower official registration fees (EU230 for a first design, EU115 for designs 2-10 in the same application and just EU50 for the 11th and each further design up to a maximum of 50).

Good news? Not for very long.

There are changes in the fees coming up on 1 May 2025. The application fee for the first design will increase from EU230 to EU350 and for each further design the fee will increase from EU115 to EU125. There will be no further bulk discount. The present reduced fee of EU50 for the 11th and further designs in a single application is to be eliminated.

Thus, it will be possible to bundle up many and varied designs in a single application and benefit from lower registration fees, but try to instruct us in good time before the fees increase.

(N.B. the official fees listed above do not include our service charges. Please ask for a quote.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Intellectual Property Law and Copyright Laws
Authors
Photo of Hugh C. Dunlop
Hugh C. Dunlop
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More