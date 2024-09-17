UPC Unpacked: Special Edition (Video)

Discover UPC insights

Each month, our UPC experts delve into the Unified Patent Court, to unpack key insights from what's been happening at the UPC, and share their findings.

In this special edition of UPC Unpacked, we break down the hot topics from our recent 'Unpacking the UPC: Expert insights and lessons learnt' webinar, that took place on 11 September.

Hosted by Sanjeet Plaha, UPC representatives Matthew Howell and Greg Ward, together with IP litigation specialist Jamie Rowlands, discussed recurring themes they've identified from delving into decided cases and examining the approaches taken by the UPC, as well as lessons learnt from these cases and their own experiences.

Efficiency in the UPC

What are the pitfalls and when might it work in your favour?

In this section of the webinar, Jamie Rowlands covered efficiency in the UPC, looking at four main areas:

The geographical reach of the UPC, Speed of the UPC proceedings, Case management powers of UPC, and Preliminary injunctions at the UPC.

In the preview below, Jamie explores some of the case statistics at the First Instance Court since 1 June 2023.

Added subject matter

What does the UPC's approach mean for you?

Next, Greg Ward looked at added subject matter and the EPO 'Gold Standard' approach, and gave a brief review of four recent decisions and orders that provide potentially useful insights into how the UPC has been handling added subject matter.

Here is Greg explaining what added subject matter is and how it is assessed.

Inventive step

How is the UPC assessing inventive step?

Finally, Matthew Howell considered how the UPC approaches the assessment of inventive step. Matthew delved into a number of first decisions from the UPC, to see how different divisions have approach inventive step and what the common themes are. The first decisions include:

NanoString vs 10X Genomics UPC CoA (Preliminary Injunction)

Franz Kaldewei vs Bette Düsseldorf LD (Infringement Action)

Dexcom vs Abbot Paris LD (Infringement Action)

Sanofi vs Amgen Munich CD (Revocation Action)

Meril vs Edwards Paris CD (Revocation Action)

Bitzer vs Carrier Paris CD (Revocation Action)

Avago vs Tesla Hamburg LD (Infringement Action)

Here is Matthew talking through some of the recurring themes from these decisions.

