Have Your Say: Public Consultation Opens On The Extension Of The Right To Work Scheme

The Government plans to extend the right to work scheme to non-employee workers, self-employed contractors and online job matching platforms. Now is the time to contribute.

The consultation is open and the deadline for contributions is 11:59pm on 10 December 2025.

What is the proposed extension of the right to work scheme?

The proposal is to extend the scheme beyond conventional employment relationships, to include non-employee workers, self-employed contractors and online job matching platforms.

It aims to address illegal working risks across modern labour supply chains, including arrangements such as outsourcing, labour provision, franchising, umbrella and payroll intermediaries, and digital platforms. For organisations that rely on contingent, casual or distributed workforces, this signals a potential reshaping of compliance responsibility, allocation of risk and the mechanics of verifying work status.

For more information about the proposal to expand the scheme, and the proposal to extend liability for an illegal working civil penalty, see our previous article.

How can I contribute?

You can submit anonline form or email righttorentandrighttowork@homeoffice.gov.uk

Why should I contribute?

When the consultation closes, the Home Office will consider the responses with a view to updating guidance and the statutory code of practice. The consultation is therefore a meaningful opportunity to shape a scheme that is practicable. With that in mind, businesses with complex supply chains, contingent labour or platform workforces should consider engaging closely.

In preparing your contribution, you'll have already mapped where and how your business benefits from labour outside of direct employment, and identified gaps in visibility, auditability, tech enablement etc. As and when the new rules and guidance come into force, you'll be in a good position to ensure swift compliance, which will help you to avoid a £60,000 civil penalty per illegal worker.

What type of questions are asked?

The consultation asks for your view on a variety of issues such as:

Would your business need to invest in new systems, training, or staff to comply with the expanded requirements?

What challenges would you face in carrying out right to work checks (on non-employees)?

Do you think a change in legislation will help reduce illegal working in your industry?

