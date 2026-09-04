Finding Your Edge: Leading With AI

- within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
- in United Kingdom
In this conversation, Mishcon de Reya experts explore how large corporates can move from AI experimentation to strategic, value-driven deployment. They examine the key questions boards and leadership teams should be asking, from governance and vendor contracts to risk appetite, accountability and change management.
The discussion covers:
- Identifying the right AI use cases and business problems to solve
- Building governance frameworks that bring legal, IT and the C-suite together
- Reviewing AI vendor contracts, data use, indemnities and IP ownership
- Understanding liability and responsibility in the agentic AI era
- Turning visible AI programmes into valuable, measurable business investments
- Balancing speed, risk and regulatory uncertainty without falling into decision paralysis
With practical insight into governance, regulation and implementation, the speakers highlight why AI success depends on more than adopting new tools. From clear strategy and senior leadership to robust controls and prepared data, this video offers guidance for organisations looking to harness AI responsibly while protecting their position.
Featuring Ashley Williams (Partner, Head of the Technology Group), Dan Sinclair (Partner, Strategy & Growth) and Nina O’Sullivan (Client Engagement Partner).
To learn more, visit our AI resource centre or explore our Corporates hub.
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