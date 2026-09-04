Finding Your Edge: Leading With AI

Mishcon de Reya experts examine how large corporates can transition from AI experimentation to strategic deployment, addressing critical questions around governance, vendor contracts, risk management, and accountability. The discussion provides practical guidance on building frameworks that unite legal, IT, and C-suite leadership while balancing innovation with regulatory compliance and measurable business value.

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In this conversation, Mishcon de Reya experts explore how large corporates can move from AI experimentation to strategic, value-driven deployment. They examine the key questions boards and leadership teams should be asking, from governance and vendor contracts to risk appetite, accountability and change management.

The discussion covers:

Identifying the right AI use cases and business problems to solve

Building governance frameworks that bring legal, IT and the C-suite together

Reviewing AI vendor contracts, data use, indemnities and IP ownership

Understanding liability and responsibility in the agentic AI era

Turning visible AI programmes into valuable, measurable business investments

Balancing speed, risk and regulatory uncertainty without falling into decision paralysis

With practical insight into governance, regulation and implementation, the speakers highlight why AI success depends on more than adopting new tools. From clear strategy and senior leadership to robust controls and prepared data, this video offers guidance for organisations looking to harness AI responsibly while protecting their position.

Featuring Ashley Williams (Partner, Head of the Technology Group), Dan Sinclair (Partner, Strategy & Growth) and Nina O’Sullivan (Client Engagement Partner).

To learn more, visit our AI resource centre or explore our Corporates hub.

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