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21 May 2026

In A Race Between Innovation And Oversight, Which One Sets The Pace?

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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AI is no longer just a technology story, it’s a regulatory, geopolitical and commercial battleground. As innovation accelerates, the rules governing it are fragmenting, stretching from boardroom risk decisions to global trade policy.
United Kingdom Technology
Kwok Tang,Emma Iles,Morris Schonberg
+5 Authors
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AI is no longer just a technology story, it’s a regulatory, geopolitical and commercial battleground. As innovation accelerates, the rules governing it are fragmenting, stretching from boardroom risk decisions to global trade policy. 

For businesses, the question is no longer whether to engage with AI, but how to navigate a landscape where capability, compliance and competitiveness are moving at different speeds. This chapter unpacks the forces shaping that reality, and what they mean in practice.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Kwok Tang
Kwok Tang
Photo of Emma Iles
Emma Iles
Photo of Justina Zhang
Justina Zhang
Photo of Morris Schonberg
Morris Schonberg
Photo of Charlie Morgan
Charlie Morgan
Photo of Emmanuel Ronco
Emmanuel Ronco
Photo of Alexander Amato-Cravero
Alexander Amato-Cravero
Photo of Peter Jones
Peter Jones
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