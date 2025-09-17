UK Space Agency Announces New Unlocking Space For Business Projects

It has been announced this week that six innovative projects have been selected for funding by the UK Space Agency through the Unlocking Space for Business programme.

It has been announced this week that six innovative projects have been selected for funding by the UK Space Agency through the Unlocking Space for Business programme. The projects involve using satellite technology and AI to transform how Britain tackles climate change, manages transport networks and supports accessible travel.

This announcement demonstrates not only the expertise and ground-breaking innovation taking place in the UK, but also the UK's commitment to growing its space sector. This welcome investment in the space sector supports the Government's Industrial Strategy by driving innovation in priority sectors, accelerating growth and developing technological leadership.

More details of the projects can be found in the UK Space Agency press release.

The UK space sector is a productive area of the UK economy and promises to deliver transformational change to our society through technology and innovation. If you are also looking to apply for grant funding or investment, and would like to strengthen your IP/commercialisation strategy and protect your core technology, don't hesitate to reach out to us for an informal chat.

"These innovative projects showcase the transformative power of Britain's space sector. From reducing emissions to making our streets more accessible, we're backing the satellite technology and AI solutions that really make a difference to people's lives."

(Department for Science, Innovation and Technology Minister, Ian Murray) www.gov.uk/...

