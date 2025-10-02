ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Global Co-Leader Of AI And Data Practice, Angela Zutavern Discusses On NBC News How AI Is Being Used In Consumer Pricing (Video)

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
During the conversation, Angela raises an important question for all companies: how should customer data be used in AI models? With AI, there's potential to bring in much more granular data, some of it personal and sensitive. It's critical for companies to be transparent about how they're using AI and what data is behind it. AI isn't just about efficiency—it's redefining competitive advantage.

Watch the full video on nbcphiladelphia.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Angela Zutavern
