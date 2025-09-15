From the ILTACON Floor: Driving the Future of Legal Tech

Author - Kaden Smith

Firm - NetDocuments

There's nothing quite like ILTACON and this one was the biggest ever with palpable excitement. Every year, it brings together the brightest minds in legal technology, and this year was no exception. The energy, conversations, and connections were incredible — and the buzz around what we're building at NetDocuments was unmistakable.

We left the conference inspired by the legal community's passion for innovation. We are excited to recap the announcements that we shared that are shaping the next chapter of the intelligent document management system (DMS) for legal.

Celebrating Unstoppable Growth & Leadership

This year marked our fourth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, a distinction achieved by just 5.9% of honorees. It's a testament to the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our team, and the momentum behind our intelligent DMS vision.

In addition, Jill Schornack, NetDocuments VP of Product, was named a vLex Fastcase 50 honoree. This prestigious program recognizes "the engineering minds, visionary leaders, and fearless implementers who are not just witnessing a revolution in law – they're creating it." And Dan Hauck, NetDocuments Chief Product Officer, and Rebecca Sattin, NetDocuments Senior Director of Partner Success, were featured in ILTA's new book "Lessons in Leadership" that launched with a live book signing during ILTACON.

Redefining the Intelligent DMS

ILTACON gave us the perfect stage to show how we're enriching the intelligent DMS for lawyers to do their best work. Moving far beyond storage, the NetDocuments platform is transforming documents into enriched, actionable, and secure content that becomes the foundation for your organization's AI strategy.

From AI-driven metadata enrichment to legal-specific AI apps and integrations, we're delivering tools that help legal teams work smarter, faster, and more securely.

Key Announcements from NetDocuments That Had People Talking

AI Profiling and Metadata Enrichment

New AI-powered profiling automatically extracts and enriches document metadata, improving search, reporting, and knowledge management — all within a single secure platform. First Agentic AI Release in Microsoft Word

The Editing Tool, our Legal AI Assistant's first agentic AI tool, can now suggest and apply edits directly in Word based on simple natural language requests, accelerating drafting and review for legal professionals while reducing cognitive load and improving accuracy. Expanding the Legal App Library

Our ndMAX Studio app library is growing, with new solutions like Judge Analytics, LPA Abstracts, AI Profiling, and HR Onboarding. These ready-to-use apps (that are also customizable) make it easier than ever to implement AI in legal workflows. Launch of the ndConnect Partner Program

We're opening the door to secure integrations with fellow leading AI innovators, starting with Harvey and Legora, to deliver high-value use cases while keeping your content safe within the guardrails of NetDocuments. This approach respects governance and simplifies workflows. Deepening Microsoft 365 Integration

From co-authoring in desktop Word to autosave and AI-powered editing, our Microsoft integrations are making it seamless to work where you already work. We are also focused on even better Outlook and Teams integrations, and soon, the ability to save Teams posts, chats, and meeting recordings directly to NetDocuments. Continuous Platform Enhancements

Expanded file size limits, improved import/export, and a better single sign-on experience.

These innovations aren't just features — they're building blocks for the next era of legal work.

With AI woven directly into workflows, your DMS becomes more than a repository. It becomes a smart, secure, and indispensable partner in your firm's success.

Looking Ahead

ILTACON reminded us why we do what we do: to help legal professionals do their best work with the most intelligent, dependable, and forward-thinking technology on the market. The conversations we had and the excitement we saw only strengthen our commitment to leading the industry into the future.

The journey is just getting started and we're thrilled to have you with us.

