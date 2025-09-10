ARTICLE
10 September 2025

AI Tracker – Tracking AI Law And Policy Globally

Struggling to stay on top of policy and law shaping the global evolution of artificial intelligence (AI)? Our AI Tracker tracks key developments across many of the world's leading tech hubs, spanning...
United Kingdom Technology
Nick Pantlin,Alexander Amato-Cravero, and Julian Lincoln
Struggling to stay on top of policy and law shaping the global evolution of artificial intelligence (AI)?

Our AI Tracker tracks key developments across many of the world's leading tech hubs, spanning:

  • AI policy, capturing the principles, guidance, and documents that governments release to articulate and advance their AI goals and ambitions
  • AI regulation, covering the emerging codex of binding regulations that policymakers are introducing on AI development, use, and investment
  • AI-related law, exploring the spectrum of adjacent laws that apply to AI technology, such as data protection, data security, and intellectual property
  • Case law and judicial decisions that are modifying existing legal principles and establishing new precedents on AI technology and use cases

Compiled by our award-winning global Emerging Technology Group of legal and consulting professionals, this regularly updated snapshot helps you keep informed and ahead of the curve on AI policy and law.

To view the full article click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

