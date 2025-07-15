European Space Agency (ESA)'s Technology 2040 Vision

The European Space Agency (ESA) has recently released their "Technology 2040 Vision" document (18 June 2025).

The Technology Vision 2040 outlines the critical technologies that will provide strategic autonomy in space through the use of advanced materials and manufacturing, resilient infrastructure technologies, artificial intelligence, and more.

The Technology 2040 Vision highlights five areas of innovation:

1. Planetary and Celestial Body Exploration

2. A Technology Revolution on Earth for Space

3. Near Earth and Deep Space Travel and Communication

4. Sustainable Space

5. Focus Technologies



Each of these areas of innovation contains a series of 'visions' that push towards the ESA's goals of leading innovation and sustainability in the space sector and supports the ESA Strategy 2040.

ESA's 2040 vision sees the Solar System connect through a robust internet to enable seamless communication between satellites, distant spacecraft and the Earth.

The Technology Vision 2040 outlines the critical technologies that will provide strategic autonomy in space through the use of advanced materials and manufacturing, resilient infrastructure technologies, artificial intelligence, and more. www.esa-technology-broker.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.