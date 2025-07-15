ARTICLE
15 July 2025

European Space Agency (ESA)'s Technology 2040 Vision

MC
The European Space Agency (ESA) has recently released their "Technology 2040 Vision" document (18 June 2025).
United Kingdom Technology
Phil Merchant and Yun-Hang Cho
The Technology Vision 2040 outlines the critical technologies that will provide strategic autonomy in space through the use of advanced materials and manufacturing, resilient infrastructure technologies, artificial intelligence, and more.

The Technology 2040 Vision highlights five areas of innovation:

1. Planetary and Celestial Body Exploration
2. A Technology Revolution on Earth for Space
3. Near Earth and Deep Space Travel and Communication
4. Sustainable Space
5. Focus Technologies

Each of these areas of innovation contains a series of 'visions' that push towards the ESA's goals of leading innovation and sustainability in the space sector and supports the ESA Strategy 2040.

ESA's 2040 vision sees the Solar System connect through a robust internet to enable seamless communication between satellites, distant spacecraft and the Earth.

www.esa-technology-broker.co.uk/...

