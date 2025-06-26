Public Law Podcast Episode 21: Judicial Review Procedure And AI

In this edition of the Public Law podcast series, Andrew Lidbetter and Jasveer Randhawa explore implications of the growing role of AI in decision-making by public bodies and regulators.

With AI being increasingly used to inform regulatory and public body decisions, Andrew and Jasveer outline how the current judicial review procedure operates in the context of a challenge to a decision which has involved the use of AI. Exploring its complexities, they discuss challenges posed by decisions which involve the use of AI and the possibility of future changes in judicial review practice which this developing technology may require.

Speakers: Andrew Lidbetter (Consultant) and Jasveer Randhawa (Knowledge Counsel).

self

This podcast can be listened to on SoundCloud, Apple and Spotify and don't forget to subscribe to the channel to receive updates on future episodes.

You can listen to our previous episode on Transparency and AI on the Public Law Notes blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.