April's Future Of Work Round-Up

PODCASTS AND VIDEOS

In Conversation with... Dr Grace Lordan

We're joined by Dr Grace Lordan, Founding Director of the Inclusion Initiative. Lucy and Grace discuss the business case for DEI and why, amid political shifts, some employers are reframing their efforts to focus more broadly on respect and inclusion.

The "silver economy"

As global and economic uncertainties persist, the IMF reviews its world economic outlook and new research, highlighting rapid population ageing worldwide, migration and skills mismatches, and the impact of trade policy uncertainty on economic growth.

NEWS AND INSIGHTS

UK working lives

Professor Alan Felstead, writing for The Conversation, discusses new research revealing a mixed picture of UK working lives. The study shows improvements in job satisfaction and skills, but warns of ongoing concerns around workplace abuse and reduced employee autonomy.

New skills triad

The World Economic Forum explores how the new "skills triad" of carbon intelligence, virtual intelligence and artificial intelligence will form the new baseline for success in the modern workforce.

AI job lag

Fortune considers how a prolonged mismatch between job displacement and job creation brought by AI could lead to short-term spikes in unemployment and growing income inequality before the labour market stabilises.

AI upskilling

LinkedIn's Sue Duke, writing for The World Economic Forum, discusses how the skills needed for work are expected to change by 70% by 2030. She highlights the need for governments to design skills policies that prioritise continuous learning and incorporate AI skills alongside interpersonal skills.

REPORTS

Our pick of this month's reports:

Enabling the hybrid generation to flourish

BSI's latest report explores the experiences and priorities of people who have entered the workforce since the pandemic, revealing that this "hybrid generation" value consistency, connection, wellbeing and work life balance above all else.

State of the global workplace

Gallup's latest report features findings from the world's largest ongoing study of employee experience and examines the recent decline in worker engagement and wellbeing, its likely causes and the most promising solutions.

Future-proofing the longevity economy: innovations and key trends

This World Economic Forum white paper, in collaboration with Mercer, looks at five key trends shaping the future of the longevity economy and provides a roadmap for decision-makers reimagining financial resilience for future generations.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT...

In Conversation with... Avivah Wittenberg-Cox

A key theme this month is how demographic shifts are impacting the labour market. So we are revisiting our conversation with Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, CEO of 20-first, discussing why generational balance needs to be a business priority and how a deep understanding of people's differences is key to any DEI strategy.

