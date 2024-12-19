ARTICLE
19 December 2024

Considering The Impact Of AI Across Different Types Of Commercial Contracts (Podcast)

In this podcast, experts Alex Shandro and Jane Lavin discuss how AI is reshaping commercial contracts, highlighting the need for businesses to incorporate AI-specific protections, audit existing contracts, and adopt a technology-driven approach to mitigate AI-related risks.
United Kingdom Technology
Alex Shandro and Rosemary Jane Lavin
In this podcast, Alex Shandro, a partner in our AI practice based in London, and Jane Lavin, a senior knowledge lawyer in our digital, data, IP and technology team based in London, discuss how AI is driving new types of commercial contracts and a wide range of new contract protections to address the expansive legal risks raised by AI.

As AI is now pervasive, it is impacting almost every type of commercial arrangement, even if not immediately apparent. An immediate priority for businesses in navigating AI risks is to audit their universe of commercial contracts and contract templates and build in appropriate AI-specific protections.

Listeners will learn about the wider AI contracting landscape as well as key IP and data related protections and liability allocation, and the nuanced outcomes that are often reached in negotiations. Listeners will also learn about the importance of a technology and use case-led approach to negotiating AI contract protections and the need to consider these holistically alongside non-contractual mitigants.

