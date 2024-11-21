Critical Thinking Leads To New Critical Technologies Supercluster

It's great to see Technology Scotland, the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, the University of Glasgow and the University of Strathclyde partnering in the creation of Scotland's Critical Technologies Supercluster.

The Supercluster formally recognises Scotland's strengths in photonics, quantum, semiconductors, connectivity and sensing and aims to drive economic growth in these areas by focussing on skills, investment, scale up support and internationalisation.

New initiative launched to build £10bn 'Critical Technologies Supercluster' in Scotland technologyscotland.scot/..

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.