21 November 2024

Critical Thinking Leads To New Critical Technologies Supercluster

Scotland's new Critical Technologies Supercluster, a collaboration among Technology Scotland, the Scottish Government, key universities, and Scottish Enterprise, aims to accelerate economic growth by leveraging strengths in photonics, quantum, semiconductors, connectivity, and sensing, targeting a £10bn industry impact.
It's great to see Technology Scotland, the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, the University of Glasgow and the University of Strathclyde partnering in the creation of Scotland's Critical Technologies Supercluster.

The Supercluster formally recognises Scotland's strengths in photonics, quantum, semiconductors, connectivity and sensing and aims to drive economic growth in these areas by focussing on skills, investment, scale up support and internationalisation.

New initiative launched to build £10bn 'Critical Technologies Supercluster' in Scotland

