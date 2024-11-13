M&C In The News: Plotting The Inevitable Rise Of Quantum Computing

Almost every day, it seems like there is another article about how Quantum Computing is poised to revolutionise the world, and our place in it. We are delighted to see the next installment of our Racing Ahead series featured by Business Weekly.

Tom Grendon takes a look at the pioneering work of Riverlane, a Cambridge spin-out at the forefront of quantum computing's development. The piece highlights Riverlane's mission to fast-track quantum error correction - a critical hurdle in realising the transformative potential of this technology.

With recent £75 million in Series C funding, Riverlane is poised to accelerate its work and achieve a milestone of one million error-free quantum operations by 2026 - a breakthrough that will unlock quantum computing's widespread applicability across industries.

Read the full article below now, and find out more about our Cambridge team on our website.

Quantum computing is regularly predicted to be nearing a cusp of rapid growth and transformation of numerous industries. From the simulation of new protein interactions in the body to determine potential drug discoveries to modelling material science developments or even performing encryption and decryption of data www.businessweekly.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.