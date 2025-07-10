AI-Driven Retail: The Omnichannel Model Evolves More Dynamically

This article was originally published in Italian on Data Manager.



From the supply chain to the shopping experience, AI is revolutionising retail, and AlixPartners is playing a pivotal role in guiding and supporting businesses through this transformation. Adeo Italy is investing in sustainability and smart logistics, introducing Golilla, an integrated platform redefining the bulky transport paradigm.

The retail landscape is undergoing continuous and profound transformation, driven by evolving consumer preferences, inflation, and the unstoppable rise of e-commerce. This dynamic environment requires retailers to adapt their business models and address structural changes.

According to AlixPartners' 2025 Disruption Index, 51% of senior retail executives foresee significant changes to their business models in the coming year. 80% of executives remain optimistic about the impact of AI on their companies, with 61% focusing on how AI can drive growth. 39% plan to use technology to optimise costs, without skimping on investments in digitalisation. There is therefore an urgent need to embrace innovation across the board, investing in technology to better understand customers, anticipate their needs, and deliver smooth and personalised shopping experiences across all channels.

"Retailers can now anticipate customer needs through dynamic product recommendations and tailor-made offers, turning every interaction into a unique and relevant opportunity", explains Davide Antonazzo, Partner at AlixPartners. "This deep understanding of the consumer also extends to marketing, with content that resonates individually, significantly increasing engagement and conversion. Technologies such as AI are also thoroughly optimising supply chain management and logistics. More accurate demand forecasts, based on the analysis of multiple variables, help reduce waste and ensure the availability of desired products. Inventory management becomes a dynamic process, adapting to market fluctuations and purchasing behaviour in real time. The delivery phase also benefits from artificial AI, with route planning that minimises costs and accelerates transit times."

With chatbots and virtual assistants offering constant and personalised support – answering questions, providing assistance and guiding the purchasing process naturally and efficiently – interaction is taken to the next level. And let's not forget voice shopping, which further simplifies access to products and enhances the customer experience.

AI-enhanced augmented and virtual reality technologies are paving the way for immersive and personalised experiences, giving consumers the ability to visualise items in their environment or virtually explore retail spaces.

"Since the pandemic, e-commerce has assumed a central role in people's shopping experiences, which has also raised general retail expectations, leading to models that align more closely with consumer needs," adds Elena Masselli, Senior Vice President at AlixPartners. "The ability to build a robust omnichannel strategy is crucial, harmoniously integrating physical stores with online platforms. Consumers move fluidly between different levels and expect a consistent and seamless experience. Retailers who enable this integration – be it in-store pickup for online purchases, online browsing of in-store product availability, or multichannel customer service – will hold a significant competitive advantage. The ability to negotiate with suppliers, streamline logistics, and adopt more flexible and resilient business models also remains imperative."

The physical and digital realms must work synergistically, complementing each other to meet the challenges of the future. By adopting a platform perspective, businesses can create an ecosystem unified by shared goals. "Optimising the supply chain means helping retail companies forecast demand, plan logistics, specialise operations to meet diverse channel needs, and anticipate as well as monitor supply chain risks", continues Antonazzo. "AI and data play a pivotal role as the backbones of this enablement, forming the foundation of a platform that can bring vertical solutions into circulation." Thus, crafting an AI-driven strategy is essential in aligning business plans with customer expectations, while planning investments in technology and human resources fosters greater long-term awareness. "From a technological standpoint, discriminative AI has largely become a commodity", Antonazzo explains. "The true value lies not in the technology itself, but in how it is used. Generative AI (GenAI), which opens up wider possibilities and tasks, also requires human input to unlock its potential."

The risk is implementing something that is not needed, which can be even worse than missing the GenAI opportunity altogether. "Companies that delay digital transformation risk a devaluation of their services, forcing them to compete almost exclusively on price", says Elena Masselli. "Retail can learn from other sectors and evolve toward 'servitisation', enriching product offerings with targeted, value-added services. This approach, paired with physical assets, enhances customer experiences while generating new revenue streams and increased loyalty."

Retail transforms

In this context, AlixPartners serves as a pivotal partner and guide in driving transformation. Partnering with AlixPartners, the Adeo Group and its brands in Italy – Leroy Merlin, Tecnomat and BricoCenter – have focused on the ongoing evolution of their service model, embracing physical-digital convergence through omnichannel strategies (physical stores, web, mobile, in-store, at-home) and personalisation. Adeo's bespoke offering, including digital and in-store design, technical solutions at competitive prices, and an extensive range of services designed for both customers and the marketplace, is a distinguishing feature. Another example of this customer-focused approach is the introduction of specialised city showrooms, spanning locations from Milan to Como, which are designed to meet specific needs with a tailored approach.

Artificial intelligence also plays a key role in empowering customers' creativity and planning abilities, fostering a closer partnership between businesses and professionals, all while maintaining a focus on sustainability. AlixPartners highlights how retailers increasingly demand new service models supported by supply chain digitalisation. "We are seeing more and more retailers, who are key players in the retail market, placing a strong emphasis on capabilities that are enabled by the digitalisation of their supply chain," said Elena Masselli. "Firstly, there is significant demand for highly accurate demand forecasting. This capability allows retailers to anticipate market fluctuations and consumer needs, optimise inventory levels, reduce waste, and ensure product availability at the right time, and in the right place. This results in increased customer satisfaction and lowered operating costs associated with over- or under-stocking."

The review, planning and specialisation of the logistics footprint and related resources are enabled by data and AI, managed from a systemic perspective. A key aspect is the coordinated and shared implementation with suppliers, building an increasingly structured and qualified pool of specialised agents over time. Golilla is a company within the Adeo Italia Group that specialises in the transport, delivery, and installation of bulky goods for Leroy Merlin, Tecnomat, and Bricocenter, and operates the platform of the same name. This solution spans the entire country, encompassing primary transport, transit points, and the last mile through an extensive network of carrier and installer partners. It is a platform dedicated to the logistics, delivery, and installation of bulky goods. Primary transportation, regional depots, and the last mile are managed in an integrated manner, optimising efficiency and ensuring high service quality for the end customer. AI, through machine learning and deep learning algorithms, can identify patterns, predict trends and automate complex decision-making processes, optimising supply chain efficiency and responsiveness. This platform-based approach enables the integration of diverse technologies and information systems, creating a cohesive and interoperable digital ecosystem.

Logistics, the new paradigm

Alessandro Di Giovanni, president of Adeo Italia Group, explains: "Golilla is a new platform dedicated to the organisation and management of transport for bulky products, designed to bring real innovation to an industry that is still poorly digitised and often fragmented. Its mission is clear: to redefine quality standards in delivery and installation services by dramatically simplifying a logistically complex segment, such as integrated bulky items, with simple installation. The real added value lies in its ability to offer a unified, seamless and reliable service that accompanies the customer along the entire chain, from initial consultation to purchase, to home delivery with final product installation."

This promise of "easy installation" is a powerful differentiator in a market increasingly focused on convenience, efficiency and transparency. "Golilla's goal is to overcome the critical issues typical of transporting bulky products, ensuring a customer experience that lives up to the highest expectations. To do so, the platform combines technology, advanced logistics organisation and a network of qualified partners who can handle installations quickly, safely, and without complications," he continues.

The project was created with the strategic support of Adeo's three major business units, which actively participated in its development. This is not just financial support, but a true business partnership that provides Golilla with the know-how, vision and drive needed to establish itself in the industry. In return, the partners set ambitious goals," Di Giovanni explains: "a higher level of service and an optimised cost structure, offering better solutions than those available on the market today. With this approach, Golilla stands to become a benchmark for all brands that want to innovate their bulky goods logistics, relying on a solid, efficient and customer experience-oriented platform."

The genesis of Golilla

The Adeo Group stands as a leading international player in the DIY (Do-It-Yourself) industry. With nearly 1,300 stores in 11 countries and seven marketplaces, it operates as a "federation" of brands serving both private customers (Leroy Merlin, Bricocenter) and professional clients (Tecnomat). Within Italy, these brands fall under the umbrella of Adeo Italia, which reported a turnover of €4.7 billion in 2024, operating 134 shops across the country. The Italian target market is currently valued at €120 billion.

Michele Cuoccio, President of Golilla and CFO of Tecnomat, elaborates on Adeo's ambitious plans, stating: "We envision doubling the number of stores in the next six or seven years. Progressing from individual product sales, we've transitioned to selling comprehensive solutions, installations, and, especially in the post-pandemic era, direct delivery to the end customer. Currently, all deliveries are handled by Golilla, a company in its own right. The next step, beyond centralising our own logistics, was to promote Golilla to third-party customers, expanding this transportation solution beyond our organisation."

A key principle guides Adeo's customer experience: improving the environment means improving people's quality of life. In this regard, the brands have evolved their service models. Golilla was founded on two core pillars. The first is human capital, which is necessary in terms of expertise. Then there is the technological side. "We collect the goods, route them to a hub, and then manage their delivery to the end customer", Cuoccio explains. "This is enabled by a consolidated and centrally managed digital platform. Partnering with AlixPartners, we began by examining the business case and then optimising routes in each city and stage. Golilla was established in late 2022 and rapidly became a major player, handling 70% of Adeo Italia's volumes within two years."

Prior to Golilla's establishment, each company assigned its deliveries to third-party carriers – a strategy that led to challenges in cost and sustainability management. "With Golilla, we have improved customer experience, efficiency, and environmental impact", Cuoccio continues. "What's more, today sustainability is a key metric for Adeo, as it is included as an indicator in the group's performance. With AlixPartners, every aspect of the onboarding phase was fine-tuned for precise planning. With this foundation, Golilla coordinates a network of local logistics partners, optimising the existing network and bringing it under one umbrella." Growing environmental and social awareness among consumers, as well as increasingly stringent regulations, require companies to adopt sustainable practices throughout their value chain. This includes not only reducing their environmental impact, but also addressing social and economic accountability, such as ethical responsibility, transparency and the creation of long-term value for all stakeholders. Integrating sustainability into the business model is no longer an option, but an essential strategy to ensure competitiveness and long-term survival.

The technology choice

"We believe that today, for a company like ours, a solid digital platform is imperative", says Alessandro Di Giovanni, president of Adeo Italia Group. "Technology enabled us to simulate, through a digital twin, network configuration and service portfolio development, reconciling strategic goals, growth and investment." Working with AlixPartners, Adeo simulated every aspect of the onboarding phase, including the installation of the hubs across the country. Strategic, foundational choices determine the profitability and viability of the business model.

AI, a core component of Golilla's DNA, enhances operational efficiencies through primary and last-mile route optimisation, vehicle scheduling and time management, granular volume forecasting, and tracking of delivery and installation activities. By elevating the service levels offered to customers and recipients, it substantially reduces the environmental impact. "AI helps us consider myriad variables while significantly reducing the time needed to complete an assessment," continues Di Giovanni.

The power of partnerships

"Retail markets must accept that the customer profile has changed. Today's consumer is much more discerning, expecting a higher level of service and customisation. The purchase experience must be surrounded by a sense of quality, which in turn depends on strong technological foundations," say Antonazzo and Masselli at AlixPartners. "The relationship with a partner must be win-win. You need to be aligned, to be clear about the metrics, their development and how they may impact the path you are taking."

By managing risks and costs while tackling challenges and seizing opportunities, these partnerships pave the way for innovative solutions and deliver a richer value proposition for today's increasingly sophisticated consumers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.