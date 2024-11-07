Complex Tech Program Leadership Series #6: Better Safe Than Sorry – What Value Does An Assurance Partner Bring To Complex Tech Program Delivery?

Independent assurance partners are vital for complex IT programs, providing expert oversight to identify risks, ensure alignment with business goals, and maintain stakeholder trust. Their guidance helps navigate challenges, fosters continuous improvement, and delivers lasting business value.

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.

Delivering complex IT programs is no small challenge. These initiatives are often fraught with hurdles – significant in both risk and the demands they place on time, finances, and the people who need to deliver them.

Having a reliable, independent assurance partner who works in lockstep with the program team can dramatically improve the likelihood of success. By offering expert oversight and advice, they can help steer through obstacles and focus on achieving the program's objectives.

However, selecting the right candidate for such a role is not a “checkbox” activity; it requires thoughtful planning to deliver maximum value. Here's a practical guide to evaluate why an independent assurance partner may be needed, and how they can be indispensable:

Why consider consulting an independent assurance partner?

If you find yourself saying any of the following, it may be time to approach an independent assurance partner:

There are no risks, and everything is fine: Overconfidence in the early stages of a program can be misleading. Even when everything appears to be running smoothly, hidden risks may be lurking, waiting to cause disruptions. There's no need for any change management; everyone is already aware: If you simply trust that everyone is on the same page, without a structured approach to change management, it can lead to misalignment and confusion. Stakeholders will approach the program when something is unclear: It's a mistake to assume that stakeholders will speak up when they're confused or uncertain. Often, they may not even realize the need for clarification. Our program governance is good as is: Even the most robust governance structures can become outdated or ineffective as a program progresses. “We know our company the best”: While internal knowledge is invaluable, it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking you have all the answers. Every program is a one-off, so comparison doesn't make sense: Every company likes to believe its situation is unique, but there is always value in comparing your progress to industry standards and peers. It's not exactly smooth sailing, but it will sort itself out over time: Unsafe waters don't necessarily lead to solid terrain. You will need to take action at some point – as there may be even bigger storms ahead.

Unlocking program success: What makes assurance partners indispensable

In complex program delivery, an assurance partner becomes an invaluable ally. They are a transformative asset, an agent of resilience, innovation, and sustained success. Their outside perspective allows them to assess challenges objectively, empowering teams to stay focused on their goals, and offering solutions so easily overlooked by those closely tied to day-to-day operations.

Under their calming expert guidance, the program can remain agile, recover from setbacks more quickly, and deliver on business goals with maximum impact.

Here's a closer look at how an assurance partner can transform program delivery:

Spotting and managing program risks before they escalate: Complex programs come with inherent risks – from technical roadblocks, to scope creep and integration challenges. These threats often lurk in the shadows until they're too big to ignore. An assurance partner offers a fresh, independent view to detect potential issues before they become disruptive. The team can then act proactively, with greater resilience and less firefighting. Keeping the program laser-focused on value: Programs need to align closely with business strategy to deliver meaningfully. Assurance partners serve as a reality check, verifying that each step in the program advances the business case and is adaptable to changing priorities. They assess whether expected benefits are on track and suggest course corrections where needed, ensuring every resource spent moves the business closer to its strategic goals. Building stakeholder trust and confidence: Stakeholder support is the fuel for any successful program. Assurance partners offer unbiased, regular updates on risks, progress, and achievements, creating a transparent environment that fosters trust. By keeping stakeholders in the loop and addressing concerns as they arise, they strengthen support and cultivate a culture of collaboration. Embedding a culture of continuous improvement: For sustained success, each phase of a program should serve as a stepping stone to the next. Assurance partners drive continuous improvement by prompting reviews after key milestones and integrating feedback for ongoing refinements. Their focus on evolution, rather than mere completion, ensures the program can adapt to emerging technologies, market shifts, and stakeholder needs. Adding depth with specialized knowledge and expertise: Assurance partners bring skills and insights that complement the team's existing strengths. They offer valuable guidance on complex issues, regulatory compliance, and industry-specific challenges, allowing the program to navigate hurdles more effectively. In regulated industries especially, they help ensure compliance, reducing the risk of costly setbacks due to overlooked requirements. Leveraging industry comparisons and best practices: Benchmarking against similar programs can yield powerful insights into performance. Assurance partners use external comparisons to set realistic goals, identify improvement areas, and incorporate industry best practices. This benchmarking not only improves decision-making but also enhances the program's competitive edge. Overcoming challenges with objectivity and expertise: Challenges are inevitable in complex programs, and assurance partners act as seasoned guides through rough waters. Their external perspective helps them objectively assess issues, pinpoint root causes, and offer creative, tailored solutions that may be overlooked by those involved in the daily grind. This guiding presence can accelerate problem-solving, getting the program back on track with renewed momentum.

In the world of complex program delivery, an assurance partner offers much more than oversight. Their contributions help transform challenges into learning opportunities and mitigate risk in ways that make a lasting impact – ensuring the program not only meets its goals but also drives genuine business value.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.