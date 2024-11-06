ARTICLE
6 November 2024

Episode 8: AI Insights – Corporate Governance Implications Of The EU AI Act (Podcast)

In this podcast episode, James Longster and Laura Smyth discuss the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, covering corporate governance implications, best practices for businesses, and the Act's focus on transparency, accountability, and environmental considerations in AI systems.
Photo of James Longster
Photo of Laura Smyth
Welcome to the eighth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the key legal issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.

In this episode, Partner James Longster in our Technology & Commercial Transactions team sits down with Senior Associate Laura Smyth in our Operational Risk & Environment team, to discuss the Corporate Governance implications of the new EU Artificial Intelligence Act.

Together they explore key best practice and legal requirements for businesses, including the importance of dedicated AI governance committees, AI ethics and acceptable use policies, promoting training and leveraging upon existing corporate governance structures.

Consideration is also given to the AI Act's impacts on transparency, accountability and the promotion of human oversight of AI systems. They also discuss the AI Act's impact and approach in relation to the environment.

Listen below:

