22 July 2024

AI Fireside Chat With Jacob Turner Of Fountain Court Chambers (Part 2 Of 2) (Video)

Rosenblatt

On April 17, 2024, Rosenblatt's Elizabeth Weeks, Jacques Domican-Bird, and AI expert Jacob Turner discussed AI's impact on the UK Judiciary, Government, international jurisdictions, industry trends, and reputation management in a fireside chat.
Rosenblatt Dispute Resolution Partner, Elizabeth Weeks, and Solicitor, Jacques Domican-Bird, were joined by Fountain Court Barrister, and leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert, Jacob Turner, for an "AI and the law" fireside chat on 17 April 2024.

The discussions centred around AI and its interaction with the UK Judiciary, the UK Government, International jurisdictions, and industry trends and reputation management. Content is accurate as at the date of recording.

Originally published 15 May 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

