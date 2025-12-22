Inspire 2025 Recap: Powering The Intelligent Legal Platform

Every October and November, we gather for Inspire — our annual celebration of customers, partners, and innovation. This year, in Phoenix, London, and Melbourne, the energy was unmistakable. The legal industry is changing faster than ever, while our commitment remains constant: helping legal professionals work smarter, deliver better outcomes, and do it all with trust at the core.

In case you couldn't make it, here's a recap of what was covered.

Powering Today, Shaping Tomorrow

In the opening keynote, we shared how NetDocuments is redefining what's possible with an intelligent DMS that's not only secure and reliable — but also increasingly intelligent by design. With NetDocuments, the role of the DMS has evolved from a static repository into a strategic platform of action that connects people, processes, and data across the tools lawyers use every day.

Our vision is simple: to bring AI to your content — not your content to the AI. That means embedding intelligence directly into your workflows so legal professionals can search, draft, review, and collaborate more effectively without ever leaving the tools they rely on.

AI That Works Where You Work

Across all three Inspire events, we showcased the next generation of our legal AI capabilities, including the NetDocuments Legal AI Assistant Editing tool, AI Search, and AI Profiling — all designed to help lawyers work faster, with confidence and control.

AI Editing integrates directly within Microsoft Word, allowing users to give plain-language editing instructions and watch the tool carry out tracked edits in Word in real time. Whether restructuring clauses or updating terms, legal teams can now move from idea to action without ever leaving their documents, and with the confidence that your data is always secure within the guardrails of NetDocuments.

integrates directly within Microsoft Word, allowing users to give plain-language editing instructions and watch the tool carry out tracked edits in Word in real time. Whether restructuring clauses or updating terms, legal teams can now move from idea to action without ever leaving their documents, and with the confidence that your data is always secure within the guardrails of NetDocuments. AI Search understands context, not just keywords, and delivers faster, more relevant results. For example, if you search for "sports endorsement deals", you'll get a series of agreements that are conceptually related to sports endorsement deals like athletic sponsorship agreements, which doesn't contain the words "sports endorsement deals" in it, but is extremely relevant, extremely conceptually related to what we're searching for. Attendees got to see this work firsthand, and we're scaling this capability across an organization's entire corpus of knowledge and documents.

understands context, not just keywords, and delivers faster, more relevant results. For example, if you search for "sports endorsement deals", you'll get a series of agreements that are conceptually related to sports endorsement deals like athletic sponsorship agreements, which doesn't contain the words "sports endorsement deals" in it, but is extremely relevant, extremely conceptually related to what we're searching for. Attendees got to see this work firsthand, and we're scaling this capability across an organization's entire corpus of knowledge and documents. AI Profiling ensures documents are consistently enriched with correct and complete metadata without manual effort. As firms and organizations strive to make their content AI-ready, AI profiling eliminates manual entry, reduces errors, and enables legal professionals to work confidently with properly tagged content from the outset.

Together, these tools bring the power of AI to everyday legal work — securely and seamlessly.

Innovation Through Integration: Microsoft 365 + ndConnect

A major theme this year was meeting lawyers where they work. Through deep Microsoft 365 integrations, we're bringing NetDocuments directly into Outlook, Teams, and Word with a frictionless experience that connects collaboration and governance like never before.

Save, search, and share documents securely — all without leaving Microsoft 365. Co-author in Word in real-time, complete with version control, autosave, and auditability.

And our ndConnect interoperability program announced exciting growth, adding new partners Thomson Reuters and Vincent by Clio to a set of partners that already include the likes of Harvey and Legora. Mutual customers can securely and seamlessly integrate these fellow best-in-class AI solutions into their NetDocuments environment.

The Platform Evolution: Building for the Future

Behind the scenes, we're preparing for the next era of intelligence. Our ongoing migration to AWS is delivering the scale, speed, and foundation needed for industry-leading performance, security, and compliance. Nearly 21 billion documents have already moved to Amazon S3, powering faster indexing, more resilient infrastructure, and quantum-ready encryption.

The move unlocks new capabilities like semantic search at scale, hybrid retrieval, and AI-powered reasoning — all critical for the next generation of agentic workflows. These are the building blocks of a truly agent-ready DMS, where intelligent systems can search, reason, and act securely on your behalf.

From AI Readiness to Real-World Impact

As we continue this journey, one message was clear: firms don't have to navigate AI alone. Our new Legal Value Engineering team is helping customers become AI-ready — aligning people, processes, and data to unlock value from the start. From dynamic taxonomies and automated metadata extraction to governed AI policies and professional onboarding, we're ensuring every customer is equipped for the AI era.

We closed each Inspire event with customer stories showing how firms are already transforming busy work into better work — using AI to reduce manual tasks, accelerate reporting, and deliver higher client value.

Celebrating Our Community of Customers and Partners

Inspire is about you — our customers and partners who apply technology in innovative ways and help drive the legal tech landscape.

Across all three events, we recognized our top supporting partners for their commitment to customer success and innovation.

We also honored exceptional work being done by customers who are reimagining what's possible with an intelligent DMS.

Acceleration Excellence Award: Arnall Golden Gregory (NORAM) and Stewarts Law (EMEA)

Arnall Golden Gregory (NORAM) and Stewarts Law (EMEA) AI Innovator Award: Buchanan (NORAM), Gilbert + Tobin (APAC), and Mewburn Ellis (EMEA)

Buchanan (NORAM), Gilbert + Tobin (APAC), and Mewburn Ellis (EMEA) Automation Innovator Award: McCullough Robertson (APAC), McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff (NORAM), and Winckworth Sherwood (EMEA)

McCullough Robertson (APAC), McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff (NORAM), and Winckworth Sherwood (EMEA) Collaboration & Integration Innovator Award: Cuatrecasas (EMEA), McCarthy Durie Lawyers (APAC), and Skadden (NORAM)

Cuatrecasas (EMEA), McCarthy Durie Lawyers (APAC), and Skadden (NORAM) Corporate Excellence Award: BlueScope (APAC), DHL Legal (NORAM), and Dyson (EMEA)

BlueScope (APAC), DHL Legal (NORAM), and Dyson (EMEA) LATAM Excellence Award: Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa

Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa Public Sector Excellence Award: Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Virginia Office of the Attorney General Inspire Award: Dorsey & Whitney (NORAM), Farrer & Co (EMEA), and Mills Oakley (APAC)

Congratulations to all of this year's award winners.

Until Next Year

Thank you to every customer, partner, speaker, sponsor, and NetDocuments team member who made Inspire 2025 such a success. Together, we're shaping a future where intelligence, integration, and innovation converge — empowering legal professionals to work simply, intelligently, and confidently.

