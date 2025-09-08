After two rounds of consultation, the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Rules 2025 (New AML Rules) were made on 29 August 2025 alongside the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terroism Financing (Class Exemptions and Other Matters) Rules 2007.

While we await the publication of supporting guidance from AUSTRAC, the New AML Rules are the final piece of the legislative puzzle to implement wide ranging changes to Australia's AML/CTF regime. The New AML Rules support the implementation of the amended Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (Cth) (Amended AML/CTF Act) which, for existing reporting entities, will largely take effect from 31 March 2026.

Reporting entities should be focussed on the following to ensure that they are ready for the 31 March 2026 start date:

undertaking a review of updated designated services;

considering their ML/TF risk assessment;

updating their AML/CTF policies; and

ensuring internal stakeholders buy into the reforms, including ensuring that key personnel with new roles understand their responsibilities.

In this article we have highlighted some key aspects of the New AML Rules that mark a shift to the Rules subject to previous consultations. Our previous insights on the second round of consultation on the Rules can be found here, with links to other articles.

AML/CTF Rules are finalised

Key takeaways

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.